Memorial Day fire leaves family temporarily homeless

Careless disposal of smoking materials lead to a Memorial Day fire that has left a Gloucester family temporarily homeless.
Multiple 911 callers reported smoke coming from the 2 1/2 story wood frame home at 98 Maplewood Ave., adjacent to Oak Grove Cemetery, around 4 p.m. on Monday.
Firefighters Dave Osier and Lukas McRobb conducted a thorough search of the home in response to an unconfirmed report of someone trapped inside, according to a prepared statement from Fire Chief Eric Smith. That report turned out to be in error.
No one was inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported
Smith said an aggressive attack brought the fire quickly under control. Acting Capt. Dave Barrett and Firefighters Jeff Romeo and Anthony Dellacroce stretched a line to access the area of the fire, while Acting Lt. Domenic Gambale, and Firefighters Jason Thibodeau, Tom Adrich, and Matt Aiello used ground ladders for access and egress to the top floor, and controlled utilities.
Fire rescue crews left the scene around 5:25 p.m.
Smith estimates that the home sustained moderate damage to the attic level and minor damage on the second floor. He said the residents will stay with relatives until the home is habitable and permitted by the city building inspector.
Lt. Tom Sayess and Deputy Chief Andrew McRobb conducted an on-scene investigation and determined the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. Sayess and McRobb further determined that the home did not have working smoke detectors.
“A quick response prevented this fire from causing more damage. But this incident could have ended in tragedy. Smoke detectors save lives,” Smith said. “I urge everyone to regularly ensure that their smoke detectors are working and up-to-date.”
Companies responding were Engines 1, 2, and 3, Ladder 1, Rescue 1, and Car 3. Beauport Ambulance was on standby to provide emergency medical services. Engine 5 covered department headquarters, along with Rockport Engine 3 on mutual aid.
City assessors' record show the two-family home, built in 1900, is owned by the Gisella Ann Billante Trust. It's valuation this year is $342,300, according to the city.