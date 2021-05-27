Gloucester, Essex and Manchester will honor their veterans with in-person ceremonies this Memorial Day.
Gloucester's event will be held Monday, May 31, rain or shine, at 10 a.m. outside at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. The names of all those who were killed in action or died while in service and those veterans lost in the past year will be read.
Last year, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cape Ann Veterans Services partnered with 1623 Studios to create a special Memorial Day television event in an effort to keep people at home and safe.
"That was difficult because people are supposed to go out together and share their grief," said Cape Ann Veterans Services District Director Adam Curcuru. "So it was important for us to do something together for this year, and it all tied in nicely with Gov. (Charlie ) Baker's order (to lift the mask mandate on May 29)."
Gloucester typically hosts its Veterans Day services indoors, attracting 300 to 400 people, at the Gloucester High School auditorium. The public will have to wait another year until the full Memorial Day services will be back.
"It's going to be condensed since other years," Curcuru said of Monday's event. "We won't be having the singers. But we hope to be respectful for the different levels of where people are at (during the pandemic)."
Rockport, meanwhile, will not be hosting a public event this year.
"The Memorial Day Committee will be placing flags and flowers and markers by the graves of those veterans we have lost in the past two years," Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson wrote on Facebook. "Please pay your respects on your own this year as we will not be able to pay our respects collectively with our parade and ceremonies until next year."
Manchester will host its typical Memorial Day ceremony outside the Amaral-Bailey American Legion Post 113, at 14 Church St., at 9 a.m.
"It'll be the full ceremony they've done in previous years but outside," said Curcuru. "They'll have the firing squad, placing the wreath in the ocean (and), the Boys Scouts reading Gettysburg address."
Members of the Legion post will be placing flags at the grave sites of veterans beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday at Pleasant Street Extension Cemetery, corner of Pine and Pleasant streets, and continuing at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 128 Pleasant St., and on Saturday at Rosedale Cemetery, 3 Rosedale Ave.
The post will have extra flags available; please call 978-526-4591 if you would like one.
Essex will hold an outdoor Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park next to Town Hall, 30 Martin St., said Walter Rich of the Essex Veterans Association. The ad hoc group has been organizing the town's annual observance for the 30 years, he said,
"There will be no parade this year, only the service," he said. "Most enjoyably, music will be provided by the Manchester Essex Regional High School Band."
The ceremony will include a Salute to the Dead with a gun salute. Members of the Essex Police and Fire departments will be participating.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.