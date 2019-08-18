ESSEX — The Friends of the Memorial Park Improvement Project is looking to upgrade the park's baseball field.
The first phase of the project calls for two new dugouts, safety fencing in front of the dugouts and a new backstop. Marty Flood, president of the Friends of the Memorial Park Improvement Project, hopes to get this portion completed before the Manchester Essex Regional High School baseball team starts its next season in the spring.
Flood said if all goes according to plan, the project could potentially start next month. Matt Ostrowski of Covenant Builders will serve as the general contractor. The first phase is expected to last two to three months, on-and-off.
Because Shepard Memorial Park, off Martin Street and behind Town Hall, borders wetlands, the project needs approval from the Conservation Commission. The matter will be discussed when the Conservation Commission meets Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7:45 p.m., at Town Hall.
"A portion of (the field) itself lies within a resource area that buffers a marsh," said Jim McKenna, Friends treasurer and attorney. "Our project is outside that buffer area. We won't be doing anything to upset the topography."
In addition, Flood said the Friends team will meet with Essex Public Works officials later this month to discuss the project's final plans. Essex DPW endorsed the project last fall.
When asked about presenting the project to the two committees, Flood said, "We don't expect a lot of issues, but we're prepared to work with them in any capacity if need be."
Fundraising for the project kicked off in March with a public event at Woodman’s Lobster Trap. Since then, Flood said he's been in touch with local businesses and banks for additional funding.
"Some of the commitments for funding are pending," he continued. "It looks good but there's always a chance things get pushed off a bit. But we'll just have to see."
The Friends are also planning a "final push" for public donations in the coming months, which will include a social media campaign and information published in local newspapers.
Sometime in 2020, the Friends will be looking to install grandstand seating behind home plate. The final phase for the project will redesign the park's veterans' memorial and patio area. The Friends hope to collaborate with the Essex Veterans Association on the memorial and have state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr's office earmark some money for it in the next fiscal year budget.
"It's been a lot of hard work but I think it's paying off," Flood said. "We're excited that we were able to move forward."
Donations may be made by visiting the Friends of the Memorial Park Improvement Project website at www.memorialparkproject.org.
