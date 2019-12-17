ESSEX — Renovations to Shepard Memorial Park will begin this summer, according to members of the Friends of the Memorial Park Improvement Project.
The group announced it has raised $90,000 to begin the first phase of the project, which includes two new dugouts with safety fencing and a brand-new backstop in the park off Martin Street and behind Town Hall. Covenant Builders of Essex has signed on to work on the dugouts and Project President Marty Flood said he's received a number of bids for the fencing work.
Since portions of the outfield are located within a wetland buffer zone, Joe and Tom Pallazola of Pallazola Brother's Landscaping will retool the field's drainage and grating systems.
"We're going to improve the third-base side, getting rid of old well, and install grading down to the parking lot," Flood explained. "Because (the field is) built in a low area, it gets a lot of standing rain water. We already helped spread out $2,000 worth of new clay around the infield in the fall."
Originally, Flood wanted phase one to begin sometime this past fall. However, due to inclement weather, the project has been pushed back until the upcoming baseball season is over. Work is expected to last approximately two to three months, on and off, depending on the volunteers' schedules.
The phase one fundraising goal was met thanks in part to Bank Gloucester and Kelly Automotive Group which each donated $25,000.
"That propelled us to the point where we could build," Flood said. "If it wasn't for Bank Gloucester and Brian Kelly at Kelly Automotive Group this project wouldn't happen."
Phase two calls for installing grandstand seating behind home plate. Designs are in the works, but Flood estimates that phase will cost $25,000 to $50,000.
The final phase will redesign the park's veterans memorial space and patio area.
"At one of our last meetings, it was suggested that we should form a veterans subcommittee (for the project)," Flood said. "We now have three vets that have volunteered and they are very excited to work with us next year."
Donations may be made by visiting the Friends of the Memorial Park Improvement Project website at www.memorialparkproject.org.
