Mental health clinician joins police unit

The Gloucester Police Department had a need and found just the right person for the job.
Briana Tricomi of Salem is now serving as the jail diversion/mental health clinician for the department’s Community Impact Unit as part of a continued partnership with Beth Israel Lahey Health Behavioral Services.
Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, head of the community impact unit, said that while the department had a part-time clinician in the past, having someone on full-time was really needed.
"Often times, the issues of substance use disorder align with mental illness, and so in order to help the disorder, we must also focus on the mental health of the person in need," Nicastro explained. "Briana is just another tool in our tool box to help those in need in our community."
In her new job, Tricomi is assisting officers with mental health-related cases and perform assessments to determine the most effective and impactful response. She is organizing follow-up care for individuals with identified needs, and attending calls with officers when appropriate. Additionally, she will train officers for improved and more consistent responses to mental health calls.
Tricomi noted that she will also serve as a clinician for neighboring Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
“As a native of the North Shore, I am passionate about serving my community and helping people in need of support in Gloucester," Tricomi said. "Having access to mental health resources is critically important, and I've dedicated my career to ensuring people are supported. I look forward to continuing that work in Gloucester alongside the Community Impact Unit.”
The grant funding for Tricomi's position was provided by the state Department of Mental Health and Beth Israel Lahey Health Services, and made possible by grant manager Catherine Barrett of the Beverly Police Department.
Since she began working July 19, Tricomi said her experience in the city "has been great."
"I think the start to any new job you have hiccups like setting up your email, but I got my first call last Thursday (July 22) which went great," she added.
Prior to joining Gloucester’s Community Impact Unit, Tricomi served as a crisis clinician at Beth Israel Lahey Health Behavioral Services of Salem. She also worked as a mental health specialist at McLean Hospital in Belmont. While at McLean, she was a part of the LEADER Program, which supports the wellness and mental health of police officers and others in uniform.
“We cannot fully express how happy we are to have someone as knowledgeable as Briana joining our team to collaborate with our officers to effectively support the mental health needs of our residents. It is so important for us to be able to connect those suffering from a mental health emergency to the proper care and resources," said Chief Ed Conley. "Getting focused and effective support is often difficult and with the help of Briana, we hope to facilitate this for those who need it.”
Tricomi holds a bachelor’s degree in human services from Fitchburg State University and a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Salem State University.
