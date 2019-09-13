BEVERLY – The planned closing of a mental health and addiction program at Beverly Hospital has been postponed due to the hospital’s failure to notify state officials of the move.
Hospital officials had informed patients and members of an alumni group two weeks ago of their intention to close the Beverly program, which the hospital describes as an “intensive, short-term and highly structured treatment program designed to continue gains and to prevent relapse and hospital admission.”
They said they would “integrate” it with similar programs at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and BayRidge Hospital in Lynn. The three hospitals are owned by Beth Israel Lahey, the entity formed in March with the merger of Beth Israel and Lahey Health.
But after inquiries by the Times ‘ sister paper, The Salem News, the state Department of Public Health said it had not been notified of the closure plan. DPH spokeswoman Marybeth McCabe said on Wednesday that the department would inform the hospital that the program should not be closed until the state determines whether or not it represents a “substantial part” of the hospital’s outpatient ambulatory services.
On Thursday, McCabe said the program would not be closing that day, as hospital officials had planned. She referred questions about the program’s ultimate future to the hospital.
In a statement, Beverly Hospital spokesman Christopher Murphy said the hospital will “continue to provide services in Beverly as we work closely with state officials on this matter.”
“We are committed to a broad range of services for patients with mental illness and addiction,” Murphy said. “We continue to explore integrating partial hospitalization services in Beverly into sites in nearby Gloucester and Lynn, with the goal of maximizing existing resources and ultimately expanding patient access and service offerings.”
The partial hospitalization program, as it is called, is a short-term day program for people struggling with mental health and/or addiction. Patients often use the program to transition back to the community after being hospitalized. It includes group counseling, case management, a daily psychiatric assessment, family meetings, and a 12-step oriented recovery program. Services are available five days a week, with weekend support if necessary.
Hospital officials have not answered questions about how many patients the program serves. Gerald Sullivan, an alumnus of the program who had written a letter to the hospital objecting to its closing, estimated that between 500 and 1,000 people attend the program over the course of the year, with 100 to 200 cycling through the alumni meetings.
Rob Martin, a Beverly resident who completed 10 days in the program on Thursday, said he might not have enrolled if he had to travel to Lynn or Gloucester. Martin, who deals with depression, said he is disabled and traveling to the other locations “would be a tough call.”
“I consider myself a lucky guy because it’s been very, very helpful to me,” Martin said of the Beverly program.
Sullivan, who lives in Gloucester, went through the program in 2016 and has been attending weekly alumni meetings of former patients every week at Beverly Hospital since then. When he learned of the plans to close the program, he wrote a letter to Beth Israel Lahey President and CEO Dr. Kevin Tabb, calling it a “vital resource” for North Shore residents.
Sullivan said he was informed Thursday by two hospital executives that it will stay open, at least for now.
“I was very elated,” he said. “I thought it was somewhat of a long shot, but both gentlemen said they reevaluated. They said they had not previously realized how valuable an asset it was to the community, so they’re going to leave it alone for the time being.”
Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
