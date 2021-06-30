IPSWICH — The Ipswich Police Department was investigating after a 17-year-old from Merrimac was injured in a boating accident in Plum Island Sound Wednesday afternoon.
At 1:50 p.m. Ipswich police were notified about the incident which injured the 17-year-old Merrimac boy in the Plum Island Sound inlet, north of Crane Beach and west of Plum Island.
In a press release, Police Chief and Harbormaster Paul Nikas said the teenager fell off of a 12-foot rubber craft with a 25-horsepower outboard engine, sustaining injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening to his legs, arms and back.
The incident was reported by the operator of the boat, a 16-year-old boy from Merrimac. The 16-year-old was directed by a dispatcher to bring the injured teenager to the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club dock, where they were met by Ipswich police and an Action Ambulance. Ipswich police arrived on scene four minutes after the initial call, at 1:54 p.m.
The 17-year-old was transported by Action Ambulance to an area hospital.