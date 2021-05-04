Both the Gloucester and Rockport United Methodist churches will re-open for in-person gathering for Sunday morning worship beginning Mother's Day, this Sunday, May 9.
Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., will resume its in-person Sunday worship services at 9:15 a.m., while Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, Rockport, resumes in-person Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.
Both churches will follow state COVID-19 guidelines for group participation.
Virtual, on-line Sunday worship services are also available with music, Scripture readings and sermon beginning at 9:15 a.m. on the Gloucester's church's Facebook. page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
