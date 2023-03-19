Middle schoolers raise $2,200 for Essex fire victims

MANCHESTER — Using dodgeball as the means to help an Essex family who lost their home to a devastating winter fire, students at Manchester Essex Regional Middle School recently raised several hundred dollars to support the family.
The dodgeball tournament, which took place Feb. 16, raised approximately $2,200 for Eric Doyon and Kristen Coughlin, and their children Colby, Brooke, Aliyah, Liam and Kyla.
A fire Feb. 3 burned down Doyon's home at 75R Wood Drive, adjacent to Chebacco Lake in Essex. Everyone in the home at the time safely escaped.
Firefighters were battling the blaze in minus-17 degree weather, hampered by high winds and an Arctic air mass. Investigators from the Essex Fire Department and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services were later unable to pinpoint a cause for the fire.
But the damage was done.
Gone was not only a beautiful lakeside home, but also the personal possessions gathered by a large family through the years. One of Doyon and Coughlin's children is a student at Manchester Essex Middle.
When fellow students heard about the family’s plight, they jumped into action.
Students, teachers and staff worked to coordinate a school-wide dodgeball event to raise money to purchase clothing and personal items for the family.
“This event served not only as a fundraiser but as a much needed opportunity for community building as well,” said teacher Janda Ricci-Munn, who facilitated the event with fellow teacher Cori Krajewski.
“We are extremely proud of our students,” Ricci-Munn said. “They showed compassion and embodied our core values here at Manchester Essex. They are consistently helping others every day and when they had an opportunity to help their classmate and (the) family on a larger scale, they didn’t think twice about getting to work.”
The dodgeball tournament started with grade-level games, with students facing off on two separate courts. The winning teams then advanced to the final round.
Later in the afternoon, a select group of students from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades faced off against the Middle School teaching staff for a full-court dodgeball game.
In the end, the students took home the title of champion.
“We at Manchester Essex are committed to helping our community at large and we are proud of our students for coming together to make a difference,” said Principal Joanne Maino. “I would like to thank Ms. Krajewski and Mr. Ricci-Munn for their help in coordinating this supportive event. We are a strong community.”
Following the fire, friends, family and complete strangers have come to the aid of Doyon, Coughlin and their children. Doyon himself and neighbor Kristina Crestin set up a GoFundMe account, to assist his family. The account is https://gofund.me/50d838a3.
As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 436 donors raised $76,313 with a goal of $80,000.
