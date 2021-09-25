Students at O'Maley Innovation Middle School have been following two nationwide trends that are causing damage to the school and creating health concerns for the children.
Some O'Maley students have been participating in TikTok challenges, including the Paqui One-Chip Challenge which provokes participants to eat chips made of Carolina Reaper and stinging Scorpion peppers, two of hottest chili peppers in the world, and "Devious Lick" which encourages students to vandalize school property, and then post film or photos of their reactions or the damage on social media.
"On behalf of our custodial staff and admin team, I am soliciting your assistance with challenges that are facing schools nationwide," Principal Lynn Beattie wrote to parents in an update. "The two social media challenges that are plaguing some O'Maley students and as result, our school overall."
The spicier of the two challenges — known online as the Paqui One-Chip Challenge — pushes participants attempt to eat a single chip that comes in a coffin-shaped box. The chip is so spicy hot that many people end up getting sick to the point of vomiting.
While it only costs challengers $6.99 a chip, the company that makes it states that it brings on "a world of pain."
Among O'Maley students who took the the #onechipchallenge, one child had repeated vomiting while five others had upset stomachs, Beattie told the Times.
The #onechipchallenge was introduced in 2016; the chip is made with the Carolina Reaper pepper that measures up to 2.2 million Scoville heat units, which is the designated measure to judge the spiciness level of foods. A jalapeno pepper measures about 8,000 heat units on the Scoville scale, while a Scotch bonnet haberno is about 350,000.
While someone would need to consume more than 3 pounds of reapers to overdose on capsaicin, the chemical that makes chili peppers so hot, participating in the #onechipchallenge can cause vomiting or extreme pain for a long time.
This spring, one middle schooler at Tyler Independent School District in Tyler, Texas was hospitalized with a severe reaction after participating in the #onechipchallenge.
KBTX3 reported health professionals explaining that this is no ordinary chip.
"It has a high content of peppers in it, so it can be very spicy," Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer of St. Joseph Health in Texas, told KBTX3. "It's probably the hottest chip available."
"Please remind your children never to take a challenge related to ingesting anything," Beattie wrote. "The coffin-shaped box does not seem to send a strong enough signal or dissuade kids."
A common thread
While the one-chip challenge is a new problem local schools are having to navigate, the "Devious Lick" TikTok challenge hit Gloucester High School earlier this week.
The high school had multiple incidents of vandalism in bathrooms and classrooms related to "Devious Lick" challenge where soap dispensers were taken off the walls, a hand sanitizer was broken, and there will need to be repairs to a door.
Superintendent Ben Lummis told the Times that the damage was minimal.
Beattie told the Times that O'Maley is facing similar problems with six instances of vandalism to the boys bathrooms in the past two weeks.
"It is frustrating and it is disappointing," she said, explaining that she has brought the custodians in to speak with the children about the impacts of their behavior.
Lummis noted that any students who have been identified to have participated in this challenge will be disciplined in accordance with the Gloucester High School Student Handbook which states that they would be “held financially responsible for repairs and/or replacement.”
“A suspension of up to ten days may also be imposed, depending on the circumstances of the vandalism,” the handbook reads.
