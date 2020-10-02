Middle Street Y to become affordable elder housing  

As the Cape Ann YMCA plans to move to its new facility at Gloucester Crossing, its building downtown will be remodeled to help its aging community.
Identifying that affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges facing older residents in Gloucester, the Y’s 71 Middle St. address will be demolished and transformed into 44 one-bedroom units of senior affordable housing.
Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022 and completed by spring of 2023.
“Our goal is to provide affordable housing targeted to low- and very-low income residents age 62 years and older,” YMCA of the North Shore President and CEO Christopher Lovasco wrote in the Y's Affordable Housing Trust Fund application for funding. “Our other goal is to pair this housing with strong supportive services for these seniors.”
More than half of senior citizens age 62 and above are burdened by housing costs, according to Lovasco’s application. This means that they “spend 30% of their income on housing, and 33% are severely cost burdened spending more than 50% of their income on housing.”
In a five-year plan released by the Gloucester Housing Authority and referenced in the application, the GHA outlined the need for more one-bedroom units for seniors as 289 local elderly residents are on a waitlist for housing.
A solution on the way
In the newly designed space on Middle Street, 100% of the units will be affordable. Twenty-six units will be restricted to seniors with household incomes no greater than 60% of the Area Median Income and 18 units will be restricted to those with income at or below 30% AMI.
The new building will have a partially underground parking level with three residential floors above, according to the application. The garage level will also contain an outdoor space with seating and gardens for the residents.
“The YMCA will work with the Commonwealth to secure project-based operating subsidies for as many units in the development as possible which will allow more lower-income seniors to be able to live in the new facility,” Lovasco continued.
A “robust menu” of services for seniors is detailed in the application, including a membership and transportation to the Y's new location and an on-site resident service coordinator to connect seniors to resources, help them in applying for benefits, as well as plan social events.
The Y has also been in discussion with the Rose Baker Senior Center and SeniorCare Inc. to provide additional services.
Crunching the numbers
The overall budget for the project has been calculated at $17,477,291.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is pledging that the city will give its "best efforts" to obtain at least $1 million to support the project.
“When we learned of the plans to convert the old YMCA at 71 Middle St. into affordable housing, we understood the incredible benefits it offered and we are eager to support it,” Romeo Theken wrote to Lovasco. "The YMCA has been an active member of the Gloucester community for decades; through their facilities and their programs, they make a real difference in people's lives. They have been there for us, now it is our turn to be there for them."
To fund the rest of the project, the Y has applied for city Community Preservation Act funding, and intends to apply to the North Shore HOME consortium and state Department of Housing and Community Development for funds and 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
The Y has received backing from the city's Affordable Housing Trust as its members decided in early September to provide $200,000 for the project.
Cape Ann Y Director Tim Flaherty explained that the Y expects to submit its application for funding in January and the project has been submitted for review to the City of Gloucester for a comprehensive permit.
"We are fulfilling a need in the community," Flaherty said. "That is what the Y is all about."
