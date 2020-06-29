BOSTON (AP) — Two state-run veterans' cemeteries in Massachusetts are scheduled to resume full burial services this week.
Military committal services, which include the folding of the flag, the playing of taps, and a gun salute, can be held at the cemeteries in Agawam and Winchendon again starting Friday, according to a statement Monday from the state Department of Veterans' Services.
The services were paused on March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The services will be limited to 10 family members or fewer, and face coverings will be required in the chapel, where seats will be spaced 6 feet apart.