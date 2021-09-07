ROCKPORT — Members of the Millbrook Meadow Committee invite the public to learn more about their plans to make the park's staircase by the dam more accessible to all.
The committee, in conjunction with the Rockport Department of Public Works, has applied for $36,819 in Community Preservation Act grant funds to purchase and install a handrail and wiring for additional LED lights for the stairway and nearby path. The LED lighting fixtures would be provided by separate donation, Millbrook Meadow Committee Secretary Samuel Coulbourn said in a prepared statement.
Voters will be asked to approve this request and funding for six other Community Preservation Committee-backed projects at Fall Town Meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.
"Nine-inch-wide LED devices will be installed on alternate columns on the downstream side of the dam," Coulbourn said in the prepared statement. "Smaller fixtures will be installed on the stairway."
Committee Chairwoman Shannon Mason will show off these light fixtures at the dam this Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. According to Coulbourn's statement, the demonstration was organized after some neighbors expressed concerns about the brightness of the proposed light fixtures.
"(The lighting) fixtures are low-intensity, amber lights, intended to light the way for visitors to the dam after dark," Coulbourn's statement explained.
