Last week, we here at FishOn had some fun with sea slugs that ripped their own heads off in order to generate entirely new bodies. Imagine if that were possible among humans. It would put the health clubs and gyms right out of business.
This week, we bring you more terrifying tales from the sea: To wit, research evidence that shows octopuses have been drilling holes in the shells of clams — one of their tastiest snacks (and ours, too) — for 75 million years. That is 25 million years longer than scientists previously believed.
"A modern octopus uses a sharp ribbon of teeth called a radula on its tongue to drill a hole into thick-shelled prey — useful for when the shell is too tough for the octopus to pop apart with its suckers," according to a story in the Washington Post. "The octopus then injects venom into the hole, paralyzing the prey and dissolving it a bit, which makes for easier eating."
OK, seems as if it would be easier just to go to Woodman's. But that's just us.
So, why is this important? Because it shows the modern octopus still rolls with the same basic body plan as its ancestors from the Mesozoic era that stretched from 251 million years ago to about 60 million years ago.
But here's our favorite part: Guess where these clams lived?
"The clams, Nymphalucina occidentalis, once lived in what is now South Dakota, where a inland sea divided western and eastern North America," the story stated.
South Dakota? Who goes to South Dakota for clams? What is this, an episode of "Fargo?"
FishOn baseball quiz question
On this date in 1972, the Red Sox traded lefthanded reliever Albert Walter Lyle — Sparky, to the initiated — to the Yankees for Danny Cater, whose best position was standing at the plate. The Sox also received a player-to-be-named-later in the deal. Who was that player? The answer is swinging the lumber down below.
Ahoy, new law for recreational vessels
You may be aware of this, or you may not. Frankly, we have no way of knowing and were raised better than to pry. Still nothing wrong with covering the requisite felt:
The Coast Guard is reminding owners of recreational vessels less than 26 feet in length they now must have an engine cutoff switch and link installed on their boats, as of April 1. No foolin'.
The goal, according to the Coast Guard, is prevent runaway boats. It happens more than you might imagine. The milk carton fees alone would make you lactose intolerant.
"Each year, the Coast Guard receives reports of recreational vessel operators who fall off or are suddenly and unexpectedly thrown out of their boat," the Coast Guard stated. "These events have led to injuries and deaths."
The collateral danger, of course, is a boat without an operator as its own scud missile, inflicting nasty business on the operator or others in and on the water. Thus the mandate on the switch/link gizmo.
The link — usually a lanyard style cord — attaches the vessel operator to a switch that shuts down the engine if the operator is dislodged from the helm. There are even wireless systems that have been approved, though not by us.
So be safe. Switch on.
Good news for fishermen looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Beginning today, commercial fishermen as a class qualify under new state guidelines to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and can complete pre-registration for an appointment at the state's site, bit.ly/3ltvkXo
Questions? Call the Gloucester office of Fishing Partnership Support Services at 978-282-4847 or visit the website at fishingpartnership.org/gloucester-ma.
Call for nominations. Pick up the white courtesy phone
The Gulf of Maine Council, which for years has scoffed at our our membership requests, is on the blower, looking to get the word out that it's seeking nominations for annual awards recognizing volunteers, professionals, businesses and organizations that help steward the health of the Gulf of Maine.
No mention of FishOners, per se. Clearly an oversight. It's an international affair. Nominees can come from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick up there in Canada, as well as Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
The awards include: The Visionary Award, the Longard Volunteer Award, the Susan Snow-Cotter Leadership Award, the Industry Award and the Sustainable Communities Award.
You have until April 30 to submit your nomination. Come on, you must know somebody. Check out the Gulf of Maine Council website at gulfofmaine.org for the nomination process and further details.
Tanking the fish, courtesy of the Miami Marlins
It's not often that we manage an actual fish item that has baseball overtones, but these are novel times. And we embrace them.
The Miami Marlins, the franchise that has employed the financial mood swing better than any other major league organization, is taking tanking to a whole new level.
The team's garish ballpark once featured a 76-foot home run sculpture in center field that looked as if someone's kiln blew up next to a paint factory. It also had fish tanks behind home plate. Why? Because the catcher has to talk to somebody.
The tanks were 24 feet long, 36 inches deep and held 450 gallons of saltwater behind 1 1/2-inch shatterproof glass. We found them an immense distraction. Was that a slider or a clownfish?
Mercifully, as we learned through a piece in the Miami Herald, the Marlins are ditching the tanks, going for a more distinguished, professional atmosphere — you know, a more Derek Jeter-like approach — at Marlins Park. Good luck with that.
FishOn baseball quiz answer
On June 30, 1972, the Yankees completed the deal by sending shortstop Mario Guerrero to the Red Sox. It remains one of the worst trades in Red Sox history. Lyle, who never started one game in his 899 major league appearances over 16 seasons, was a dominant reliever. Guerrero spent two middling years in Boston and then was gone to the Cardinals and beyond.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
