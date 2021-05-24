Mistake won't change school height

While applying for a special permit to exceed Gloucester’s height restriction to build the combined East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary school, the project’s architect spotted an error in the calculations.
The maximum building height of the school at 11 Webster St. was reflected as 54 feet in Section 3.2 of the dimensional table, when it actually should have been 56.5 feet.
Brad Dore of architect and school designer Dore & Whittier noted that while the designer made this mistake, there has been no change to the actual building height, which will be at 54 feet.
“We became aware of this after discussion today with the building inspector when we were reviewing the actual zoning language and how it should be reflected in the chart,” Dore said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Planning and Development Standing Committee meeting.
The final base grade elevation of 48 feet will remain the same as well, he said. “This represents the final grading condition,” he added.
“The building height, the final grades and all the shadow studies that we have done all remain the same,” Dore said. “It is just how it gets reflected in that chart and we want to make sure that is accurate in terms of our application itself.”
The actual height of the building will not change, from what Dore and Superintendent Ben Lummis emphasized at Wednesday’s meeting.
“We have to make sure that the number on the application reflects accurately how the zoning ordinance is defined,” Lummis said.
“Nevertheless, we understand that this is an important issue and we apologize for any confusion that this may have caused,” Dore said.
City Planning Director Gregg Cademartori said that this type of issue “is not uncommon.”
“A lot of communities base it on how a site is graded before construction, and ours is a little bit more particular than that, but the representation is not changing how it will appear in terms of how it will be designed,” he said. “It is just a matter of the changing of the grade from its current condition.”
Avoiding further confusion
Dore said his company will be outlining the grading process step by step to ensure transparency and accuracy going forward.
“What we would like to do so there is absolutely no confusion about this is to be able to go out and mark those (poles) so that everyone can clearly understand where the final grade is going to be,” Dore said.
He added that the Dore & Whittier will develop a legend using different colors of tape to make it clear just how high the building will actually sit.
“No guesswork,” he said.
All of this will be viewed at a site visit of 11 Webster St. on Thursday, May 27, where Planning and Development Standing Committee members and abutters will be able to walk around the location, look at the poles, and ask questions of the architects.
Spots on the site walk may be reserved by contacting City Councilor Val Gilman at vgilman@gloucester-ma.gov.
More information about the project may be found at https://egsvetsbuilding.gloucesterschools.com/
NEW SCHOOL SITE VISIT
Who, what and where: Planning and Development Standing Committee members and abutters will be able to walk around the 11 Webster St. location of the new combined East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary school, look at the grading poles, and ask questions of the architects Dore & Whittier.
When: Thursday, May 27.
How: Spots on the site walk may be reserved by contacting City Councilor Val Gilman at vgilman@gloucester-ma.gov.