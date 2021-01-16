MLK Day celebration moves online

As Gloucester continues to limit gathering sizes to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations have moved online.
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation will host its fifth annual celebration of Dr. King on YouTube. The event is slated for Monday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. on the the Foundation's YouTube channel.
"We hope this video will inspire everyone to imagine what it must be like to be in the shoes of 'the other' and to be humbled by what we don't know," the Foundation's website reads.
According to the website, the presentation will include a number of videos featuring Cape Ann residents with excerpts from speeches by Dr. King and the late John Lewis, an American politician and activist who passed away this year following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
IF YOU WATCH
Monday's presentation can be watched by going to the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation YouTube channel.