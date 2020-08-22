For a local mother of two and one on the way, the risk of sending her children to school for in-person learning this fall was too much.
Gloucester resident Anneke Lee Beaulieu, along with a host of other mothers of school-age children, is choosing to home school her 3 1/2-year-old daughter Lilliana this fall as the novel coronavirus still poses a risk to her family.
While the road ahead is uncertain as medical professionals wonder if the virus will resurface more virulently this fall, Beaulieu has taken the initiative to create an online resource for Gloucester parents who have chosen to opt out of the district's pre-school reopening plan that Superintendent Ben Lummis detailed would be a full day of in-person learning.
Created on Thursday, "Gloucester Mom's Preschool Learning Resources!" is a community Facebook page where Beaulieu encourages parents to share resources and suggestions for ways to home school kids during a pandemic.
"My hope is that this will become a great creative space, full of motivation and support," she wrote on the page. "The more resources we are able to share, means less work for us in the long run! And more time spending it with our little ones, learning and playing!"
Beaulieu's decision to homeschool came with the understanding that the family's schedule would only get busier as she runs a small jewelry business and her husband is a firefighter paramedic.
"It is going to have its challenges, but when it comes down to it, the risk didn't outweigh the reward for sending her to school," Beaulieu said.
As of Friday evening, Beaulieu's public Facebook group had 90 members and has already garnered a number of posts from parents seeking to both give and discover creative ways to educate their children at home.
Resources already shared include lessons on beginning pen control, identifying letters and numbers, crafting projects, and links to Instagram pages that provide additional resources targeted towards learning at home.
With comments such as "These are great!" and "It's a wonderful idea," Beaulieu is encouraged that the community can come together to create a safe and effective learning environment — whether that is at home or in the classroom.
"Having learning shouldn't be one of the things that we have to conquer," she said. "It should be accessible."
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.