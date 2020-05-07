ROCKPORT — As a plan for graduation is still up in the air for Rockport High School because of the coronavirus pandemic, one mother took it upon herself to bring some joy to graduating seniors in town.
Starting a couple of weeks after April vacation, Meg Knowles began selling lawn signs congratulating Rockport High seniors on their landmark achievement.
"I have a graduating senior and this has just been kind of a huge emotional letdown for all the kids," she explained. "My friend in Scituate said they do something similar to this every year for seniors."
After getting permission from the Rockport High Principal Amy Rose, Knowles linked up with history and business teacher Scott Larsen and got to work.
"I helped her get in touch with an alumni parent, Mike Steer, who owns Seaport Signworks print shop in Salem," Larsen explained. "He helped us with the design work. She had the idea of getting the signs that said 'Family of "graduates name." I came up with a sign for people to use for year to year — 'Congrats Rockport High School Graduates.' Hopefully more people will jump on next year and get signs. I think Meg started a really great tradition with this."
Originally, Knowles said she thought she'd sell one per student in the Rockport High Class of 2020. However, word spread fast and residents all over town wanted a piece of the action. After filling her final orders this week, Knowles said she sold nearly 320 signs, all at face value.
"It was not for a profit," she said of the project. "In hindsight I wish I would of charged a little bit more, then I could use the money to donate to a good cause or get something for the seniors. I wasn't aware of the amount of response I was going to get. It was overwhelming. I thought we would get 80 for the kids graduating. The rest have gone for community members, aunts, uncles, grandparents."
June Sanfilippo, the school district's business manager, bought a sign for her lawn because "it's the least we can do" for the seniors.
"Anything that we can do to make them feel appreciated," she continued. "It's such an important time in a child's life. It's a milestone and it's being taken away from them."
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the district is discussing how to put on the graduation ceremony.
"We do not know our plans for graduation yet," Rose told the Times in an email. "We are awaiting the May 18th (state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) commissioner's guidance around graduation and mass ceremonies. We will also be relying on the (town) Board of Health and the chief of police in this process to make sure whatever we do is safe for our students and families."
Rose also said the lawn sign project is "a great effort on her part and much appreciated by the entire RHS community."
