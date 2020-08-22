Money rolls in for Perkins Street restoration

After the Curcuru family received a hurtful letter about their home's condition, Cape Ann residents and others rallied to help, raising almost $30,000 to date to help.
The letter in unaddressed envelope asked Jimmy and Marilyn Curcuru to paint their Perkins Street home, calling it an "eyesore." It brought the community together to launch a GoFundMe campaign to restore the exterior and interior of their home.
While the house is in need of a paint job and a later estimate revealed other structural improvements that needed to be addressed, the couple who resides there have experienced significant health complications over the years. Jimmy Curcuru recently recovered from a quadruple bypass and his wife Marilyn Curcuru is in a wheelchair and in a 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).
"We don't care who wrote it," said the couple's son Jim. "We want to enjoy the love and support of this great city we live in. I want to thank everyone for everything you have done and are going to do."
The initiative to help is credited to Restoration Gloucester, a grass roots community group that is focused on supporting the changing needs of the community.
Donors include Rockport Mortgage Corporation, Beauport Ambulance, BOMCO Inc., The Black Bear Barbershop, Cloth Mask Sale, and numerous individual donors.
As of last week, Restoration Gloucester had raised a little over $15,000 toward the GoFundMe goal of $80,000. As of Friday at 4 p.m., $29,388 had been pledged.
In addition to the donations collected on the group's GoFundMe account, Harvest Moon Builders is working to get an estimate for the entire project and the local ACE Hardware has committed cash and materials to the fund.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.