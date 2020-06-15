BEVERLY — Montserrat College of Art will resume in-person classes on campus in late August, according to President Kurt Steinberg.
In letter to students, Steinberg said the college will welcome them back to campus Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, using a staggered approach with appointments. Classes will begin Sept. 2.
“Things will be different with social distancing and new health and safety guidelines, but we are excited to be able to welcome our community back to Beverly!” he wrote in the Friday letter.
The announcement comes as colleges across the country consider if, when and how to allow students to return to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview, Steinberg said Montserrat will use a “hybrid” approach in which students will rotate in and out of classroom spaces. He said the school is putting webcams in all of its instructional areas so that students can watch classes from their dorms. The school is also increasing internet bandwidth on campus to help students access classes remotely.
“I think we’ve come up with a really good academic plan for everybody going into the fall,” Steinberg said. “They’re going to be healthy and they’re going to be safe. Everybody needs to be vigilant and they need to follow the personal health protocols going into the year. If they do that, we’ll be able to stay on campus.”
In a separate letter to faculty and staff, Steinberg said the college has met its enrollment goals for the fall and that its retention numbers for returning students are “very strong.”
“What’s great is there’s a demand for what Montserrat does,” Steinberg said in an interview. “The fact that we have a robust class coming in, even given the circumstances, shows that we’re growing and doing well. Financially we have the challenges like every other school on the planet, but the good financial performance by the school in the last couple of years has allowed us to weather the storm really well.”
Steinberg said Montserrat has turned some double rooms into singles, although it still plans to have some doubles. The college is looking to rent space in the downtown area for about 40 more beds.
In the meantime, construction has begun on a new dorm for the college on downtown Cabot Street, although it will not be ready for the upcoming year. The dorm is being built in former office space above Cityside Diner at 275 Cabot St. It will house 43 students and is scheduled to open in May 2021. The dorm is being built by developer Peter Lutts and will be leased by the college.
Steinberg said the new dorm will give Montserrat an even stronger presence on the city’s main downtown street. He said a recent study by the school showed the college has a $27 million economic impact on downtown Beverly.
“The survival of the downtown and the survival of the college are completely linked,” he said.
Steinberg said the college will set up a system of testing and contact tracing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That will be easier to accomplish as a smaller school, he said.
In his letter to students, Steinberg said students, faculty and staff were “amazing” at pivoting to online learning this spring and the school will be prepared to consider all options if the need arises in the fall.
“We are certainly hoping there will be no need for such changes again,” he wrote.
Montserrat was founded in 1970 by seven artists from the North Shore and Cape Ann, including the late Roger Martin and Oliver Balf, who were tired of traveling to Boston for work. In turn Monteserrat in 2000 helped found seARTS — Cape Ann’s Society for the Encouragement of the Arts.
