DANVERS — In a first, families and friends tuned in from their cars to celebrate Montserrat College of Art's Class of 2021.
The Beverly college's first drive-in commencement was held Friday at Danversport. Seventy-one seniors received their Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees on a stage encircled by screens and banners. Traditional bagpipers provided the ceremonial soundtrack.
Family members and guests watched from their vehicles, while the audio was broadcast via FM transmitter to car radios. The ceremony was also lives-treamed for those who could not attend in person.
Students elected Sydney Gauthier of Albion, Rhode Island, as student speaker and professor Judy Brown as faculty speaker. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Leslie King Hammond, founder of the Maryland Institute College of Art Center for Race and Culture, as well as the Studio Museum of Harlem. Hammond was also granted an honorary degree from the college. President Kurt T. Steinberg, Dean of Academic Affairs Brian Pellinen, and Montserrat Board Chair Kent Wosepka also made remarks.