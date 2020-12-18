Moran withdraws request for do-over of election 

SALEM — The group of five failed candidates who filed suit last week challenging the outcome of last month's elections have now withdrawn their request for an injunction and are regrouping, court filings show.
John Paul Moran, of Billerica, who lost to Congressman Seth Moulton, had been leading the group in claiming that the results of the Nov. 3 election were tainted by fraud and constitutional issues, and were set to make their case Thursday to a U.S. District Court judge, who had already expressed skepticism that they would be able to meet their burden of proof.
But on Wednesday, a lawyer, Gregory Hession, filed a notice with the court saying he now represents the plaintiffs — one of whom, Helen Brady, has withdrawn — and asked to cancel the hearing.
In his filing, Hession said he has evaluated the case and while they are not withdrawing their complaint, he anticipates filing an amended version at some point in the future.
Hession wrote that he "has reviewed (his clients') position on their motion for a preliminary injunction set out by the court orally at its December 8 hearing, has reviewed the arguments in the plaintiffs’ complaint, and the arguments in the opposition filed by the defendants, concluding that the plaintiffs would not be able to meet their burden of proof for the court to issue a preliminary injunction at this time."
Similar lawsuits around the country have been unsuccessful to date in convincing courts to overturn the outcome of the election.
