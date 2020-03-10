BOSTON — The MBTA continues to experience problems with transponder equipment used as a component of anti-collision technology on its commuter rail lines even after a recall last year.
The problems have prompting a forthcoming second replacement and T approval of almost $3 million in supplemental spending.
Almost a year after supplier Siemens issued its second recall of equipment the T uses for the "positive train control" system, the recalled components will again be replaced in the second quarter of 2020, project lead Karen Antion told the Fiscal and Management Control Board on Monday.
The T is under a federal mandate to must install positive train control on all commuter rail trains.
Fourteen of the 15 commuter rail lines, including Rockport, have the system in operation on some level, and Antion said the MBTA is surpassing other transit systems in the maturity of its program.
Antion's presentation noted the replacement equipment had experienced a "high rate of failures." Previous software issues have also been addressed, and while another update is coming, Antion described it as minor.
The MBTA leaned on additional engineering resources to identify and address the problem, prompting Antion to request and receive approval from the board for a $2.98 million amendment to $9.55 million already approved for consulting services on a much larger project.
Antion said Monday that the T's effort to implement positive train control by the end of 2020 and fulfill the federal mandate remains on time and on budget.
