ESSEX — The town of Essex and Manchester Essex Regional School District are working to give Essex Elementary School a complete eco-friendly heating system.
Half of the new system is already in place in the east wing of the school and the gymnasium at 12 Story St.
School officials have applied for a $132,000 grant from the state Green Communities department for additional green heating technology. The grant is expected to cover all remaining aspects of the project, from acquisition to installation. No district money or other taxpayer dollars will be used.
"The new system allows us to set target ranges for temperatures, and communicates with the boiler system when needed to make sure those temperature targets are maintained," said Avi Urbas, director of operation and finance for the school district. "This should save the district a good amount energy and money. "
According to Urbas, Essex Elementary's old heating system has has been in disarray for years.
"The prior pneumatic system has not been functional for some time, requiring daily manual management of the boiler system," he explained. "Our maintenance technician would have to turn the boiler on and off as needed throughout the day based on building temperatures."
The town received two Green Communities in 2017 and 2018 totaling more than $331,000. Both grants were used for "energy conservation measures ... in municipal facilities including Essex Elementary School," according to Green Community.
