A city-wide budget is not the only thing that residents will get a chance to comment on during City Council's meeting Tuesday night.
Cross Street housing
The owners of 12 Cross St., are seeking a special permit to legitimize their property's status as a four-family residence.
According to the homeowner's application, the previous owner was granted a variance in 1979 by the city's Zoning Board of Apeeals in order to seek a special permit from the City Council to add a fourth unit to the building.
The variance was never recorded at the Registry of Deeds; however in 1979, state law did not require that variances be recorded.
The property has been used as a four-family since that time and the applicants are seeking to fix the clerical error in order to sell the property.
New school height
The city is looking build a new elementary school at 11 Webster St. higher than the 35 feet allowable by zoning for this district. The School Committee plans to combine the staff and student bodies of East Gloucester and Veterans' Memorial elementary schools at the school to be built on the current site of Veterans Memorial and on Mattos Field.
A special permit from the full City Council is needed to build the school at 56.5 feet for a total height increase of 21.5 feet over the 35-feet zoning.
The council's Planning and Development Standing Committee unanimously recommended that the full council approve this permit. The committee's latest meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/3v0sjkr.