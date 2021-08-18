An interesting thing has happened since Amy Kerr first took her first “I Am More” portraits on the road in 2016.
As the exhibit, 20 portraits strong, started making the rounds of galleries and public spaces on Cape Ann and the North Shore, the words “I Am More” which Kerr originally meant to suggest “than my depression’ started resonating with people in different ways.
By the time Kerr embarked on her second set of portraits, the words “I Am More” had become a Rorschach test of sorts, with subjects’ interpretations ranging from, in the case of a combat veteran “than my PTSD” to, in the case of a Holocaust survivor, “than the numbers on my arm.”
Now, as Kerr prepares to show those portraits as part of Thursday’s Cape Ann Makers Market at Ocean Alliance, the words “I am More” have, thanks to gymnast Simone Biles, taken on a whole meaning. When, as a way of explaining her withdrawal from competition at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles used the words “I am more” to mean that — more than her her medals and accomplishments, she flipped the equation.
She expanded it, says Kerr, to mean that more than being a super human gymnast she is a human, with all the complexities that implies. And humans, in all their complexities, is what Kerr’s new exhibit “I Am More Massachusetts” is about.
In her 20 new subjects, sourced from all over the state, Kerr says she has found her work “more challenging but more rewarding.”
Depression, which defined her first exhibit, is a subject most of us can relate to. But this time, she says, “people were going off in all directions I wouldn’t have anticipated,” running the gamut from addiction to abuse, poverty, persecution, disabilities, and —in one case— the demeaning experience of being a Native American of the Wampanoag tribe.
As with Kerr’s first exhibit, the portraits —including her own— are accompanied by personal essays written by the subjects, who range in age from 18 to — in the case of the Holocaust survivor — 86.
The show, hosted by Ocean Alliance at the Paint Factory, opens at 4 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 19, and is part of that day’s Cape Ann Makers Market. One of this summer’s city wide Culture Splash events, the Makers Market showcases for sale the products and works of 25 artisans, crafters and creatives from all over Cape Ann.
Kerr, the wife of Ocean Alliance head Iain Kerr, will then stay on through the weekend at the Paint Factory, creating a new portrait. “It’s something I’ve never done before,” says Kerr, whose subject —like all her subjects, she will only identify by his first name, Jonathan— is an old friend.
He will not be at the Paint Factory, but you can stop by and watch Kerr create his portrait any time from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22. “I welcome all of it,” says Kerr, of her new directions.
If You Go
Who and what: Amy Kerr exhibits her “I Am More Massachusetts” show; 20 new portraits in pastel and pencil accompanied by essays by the subjects.
When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 4 to 8 p.m. as part of the Culture Splash series; and Kerr will work on new portrait from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22.
Where: Upstairs in the newly-renovated brick Ocean Alliance building on the Paint Factory property, 32 Horton St. Gloucester.