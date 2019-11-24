For the second time this month and third in two years, the Massachusetts Oyster Project chose the Mill River's rocky bottom, just north of Washington Street, as the best site in Gloucester to release the armada of Eastern oysters that organizers and city officials hope eventually will develop into a sustainable, community fishery.
Helping return the tiny oysters were to the wild in the tidal Mill River were members of Marblehead Community Charter Public School's Shark Club. Earlier this month several volunteers from the local Sea Scouts helped the Oyster Project disperse more of shellfish.
Before before planted in the river, the oysters spent about five months in the upweller located on the pier at Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop, growing from the size of a grain of sand to about a nickel. The oysters need to reach about 3 inches before they can be harvested.
Organizers said it will take several years of oyster infusions in the area to develop it as a proper habitat and sustainable fishery, as oysters grow and spawn and their offspring do the same, generation after generation.
