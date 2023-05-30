With flags flapping in a stiff breeze, more than 100 people, including many Vietnam-era veterans, crowded around the new Vietnam Memorial on Hough Avenue on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. to hear the stories of 11 local service members killed in combat.
After years of effort, the memorial, which was first dedicated in 1981, was recently relocated from Gloucester High to a location adjacent to the Avis Murray Tennis Courts through the efforts of the Vietnam Memorial Committee, the city, the Department of Public Works and others. It was rededicated in April.
One of those who helped with the memorial’s move was Ruth Pino, who brought the fallen to life Monday through stories from friends and families, portions of descriptions from the keepsake notebook from the 2015 visit of The Wall that Heals, and from a series of stories in the Times by former staff writer Sean Horgan.
She noted the fallen service members’ milestones, where they grew up, when they graduated from high school, where they served, how and when they died, where they are buried and the squares and intersection that memorialize them in Gloucester, Essex and elsewhere.
(Two of those whose names are etched on the memorial are from Essex having graduated from Gloucester High at a time when Essex students attended the high school.)
With the host of the event being the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74 Gloucester, Pino stood next to its treasurer, Sam Calamo, an Army combat medic in Vietnam, and read out the stories of Army Spc. 5 Matthew P. Amaral III, Army Capt. David W. Bowman, Army 1st Lt. Thomas J. Burke, Army 1st Lt. Frank A. D’Amico, Army Spc. Paul D. Knowlton of Essex, Marine Corps Pvt. 1st Class Frank T. Kresekie Jr., Army Warrant Officer Stephen L. Lane, Marine Corps Pvt. 1st Class Robert E. Moore of Essex, Army Sgt. Salvatore J. “Sammy” Piscitello, Navy Corpsman Jeffery G. Tyne (His younger brother, Billy Tyne, served as captain of the ill-fated F/V Andrea Gail on its final voyage out of Gloucester in October 1991), and Army 1st Lt. Arthur E. Wright III, who made Gloucester his home.
Before the ceremony ended, Jim Dalpiaz played taps.
Pino told those gathered she hoped they would keep the 11 young men and their families in their hearts and minds.
“They were the 11 last soldiers from Gloucester to die in war,” Pino said. “Please learn to thank a veteran, and thank their families for their sacrifice.”
“It means a great deal and the mayor, they all done a fabulous job on this memorial, a fabulous job,” said Herb White, who served in the Army at a helicopter base in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. “I knew half of these guys on the memorial.”
Pino said the memorial is not just about the 11 who died in Vietnam but those who served there, as well.
“They deserve to be recognized finally 50 years later,” Pino said.
Pino said those who want to help support the upkeep of the Vietnam Memorial may make a check out to the Vietnam Memorial and deliver it to Cape Ann Savings Bank.