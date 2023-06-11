The sound of bagpipes, a trumpeter playing taps and words of recognition for the sacrifices firefighters make could be heard in Cherry Hill Cemetery on a bright Sunday morning as the Gloucester Firefighters Relief Association hosted its 135th annual Firefighters Memorial Service.
More than 100 firefighters, family, friends and residents turned out to the cemetery for the solemn service, which was preceded by a procession led by the department’s Honor Guard from the Department of Public Works on Poplar Street down Washington Street to the cemetery around 9 a.m.
The event had returned last year in-person after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On hand was state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, who served as the morning’s speaker along with City Council President and Ward 4 Councilor Val Gilman, serving as acting mayor, and Councilors at-Large Tony Gross and Jeff Worthley.
The service honoring the city’s fallen firefighters has been conducted for more than a century, said Mike Chipperini, a retired firefighter and former president of the relief association who has arranged the service for the past two decades.
“I am told that this is the longest running ceremony in the city’s history,” Chipperini said. He spoke of how Gloucester firefighters have made a difference in lives of the city's residents.
“These firefighters listed here made a difference and those standing here before you are making a difference as this tradition continues with their utmost dedication,” Chipperini said.
Firefighters decorated the lot with bouquets, fire Chief Eric Smith placed a wreath for departed fire chiefs and Chaplain Peter Aberle gave the benediction for those who have answered the call and those who had died serving the community, praying for those who still grieve the loss of a loved one.
Judge Mary Rudolph Black sang “Amazing Grace” and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” with Chipperini noting that Black has been performing at the service for 50 years.
Tarr said he was grateful to Chipperini and the relief association for ensuring the 135-year-old event carries on.
“A hundred and thirty five years when folks have gathered at this sacred space and others to be able to recognize those men and women in the fire service who every day work to ensure that we are safe in our daily lives,” Tarr said.
“But today as we recognize that great legacy that you carry forward each and every day, we also need to remember that firefighters are human beings, too,” said Tarr, talking about how the Legislature has worked to provide grants for new turnout gear, equipment to extricate toxins out of that gear and screening tests for cancer. “And we’ve worked to make sure that there’s a presumption that if in fact you do contract cancer, God forbid, that we presume that it was in the line of duty so that you can be properly cared for and that you and your family can be properly supported.”
Chipperini read out the names of line-of-duty and occupational line-of-duty deaths. Gloucester Firefighters union president Drew Lyons read the "Firefighters Prayer." Lt. Daniel Kennedy read “Two Bells,” followed by taps performed by Anthony Prestigiovanni. Firefighter and Honor Guard member Jeff Romeo played the bagpipes.
Chipperini noted that last year was supposed to be his last hosting the ceremony, but a conflict in scheduling saw him step up.
“It’s time some of you guys stepped up and carried the torch just like I did 20 years ago,” he urged his fellow firefighters.