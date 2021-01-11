BOSTON — Massachusetts now has more than 90,000 active cases of COVID-19 — a total roughly equal to the population of Fall River — after a weekend during which state officials counted more than 12,000 newly confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, the Department of Public Health estimated.
The department reported 7,110 new cases on Saturday and another 5,396 on Sunday. In the latter report, DPH projected the number of active cases to be 90,567, the most since it began estimating daily active caseloads in early November.
After peaking at 8.72% on New Year's Day, the average positive test rate continues to inch slowly downward in Massachusetts, dropping to 7.35% in Saturday's report and then 7.21% in Sunday's.
Hospitalization figures showed movement in a positive direction, too.
The strain on hospital capacity loosened over the weekend — with the percent of available non-ICU beds increasing from 11.5% Friday to 14.7% Sunday.
The number of hospital patients with active COVID cases dropped by 86 over the weekend.
Another 167 deaths over the weekend pushed the pandemic's confirmed toll in Massachusetts to 12,875, or 13,151 when counting individuals who died with probable cases of the virus.
— Chris Lisinski, State House News Service
Cape Ann COVID-19 numbers
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1014 confirmed cases Jan. 5, up from 900 on Dec. 29, and 28,817 tests administered to residents. At least 31 residents had died from COVID-19 and 786 had recovered as of Dec. 23.
Rockport: 167 confirmed cases Tuesday, up from 162 last Monday, when there were 22 active cases; Among the confirmed cases, 48 were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 140 residents had recovered as of last Monday. At least 19 residents have died of the virus while 6,100 residents had been tested as of Tuesday.
Essex: 99 confirmed cases cases Sunday, up eight from Wednesday, when 3,203 had been tested.
Manchester: 131 confirmed cases, 14 active, on Wednesday, up from 130 confirmed cases on Jan. 5 when 6,357 had been tested.