The city has spent more than $13,000 for an investigation of an incident involving two councilors that occurred during a public meeting in March, money paid without the knowledge of a city committee that signs off on such expenditures.
Earlier this month, city CFO John Dunn provided the City Council’s Budget and Finance Standing Committee with invoices totaling $13,479 from New Hampshire-based attorney Pastori Krans for the investigation. Dunn said the city had already paid these balances and that another invoice is coming soon.
“I just find the amount of money unbelievable for what we are looking at and I have questions on this,” said Councilor John McCarthy, a committee member. He said he wants to know who is running the investigation, who is authorizing this spending, and what authority they have in investigating these elected officials.
McCarthy said the investigation, which he understands began in March, and the process by which the city is paying for it should be public as the incident that sparked the investigation occurred at a public meeting and subsequent actions were done on social media.
“I want to know where the report is,” he said. “It is just unbelievable to me that this has happened and that we are using taxpayer’s money on this.”
McCarthy did not return the Times’ request for follow-up.
During a March 1 Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee meeting, Councilors Melissa Cox and Jennifer Holmgren, sitting in for Councilor Steve Leblanc, went back and forth about parliamentary procedure.
Cox told Holmgren that she was “just an alternate, cupcake.”
Cox then apologized while City Clerk Joann Senos explained the procedure for motions and amendments.
At the following O&A meeting, Holmgren popped on her Zoom screen with a cupcake in hand and proceeded to eat the whole thing during the meeting. She later posted a photo of the cupcake on Facebook with an explanation that she ate it on screen as her response to disrespectful behavior.
“If you dig a little below the surface, though, you’ll see it’s more than just a silly little cupcake,” Holmgren wrote. “There are deeper issues here, deeper than a disagreement between colleagues. I was trying to make a point in a humorous way. If I missed the mark, so be it.”
“I’d like to get back to the business of actual governing,” she added. “I have constituents complaining to me that this ridiculousness has dominated the headlines for long enough. Holmgren out.”
Holmgren declined to comment to the Times as the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation.
Since what is now being referred to by some elected officials as the “cupcake incident,” an investigation was initiated to resolve the dispute. Human Resources Director Holly Dougwillo told the Times on Tuesday that the bill to date from last fiscal year has been paid through the Personnel Department.
Cox did note at the latest B&F meeting that she was informed by Dougwillo that she had been in correspondence with the entity conducting the investigation which said it would have the report done by the end of July.
The city is now more than two weeks into August with no report.
“It seems like a relatively innocent interchange between councilors that was in a public meeting has spun out of control and is frankly embarrassing,” Councilor Scott Memhard said at the meeting. “This is compounding the embarrassment with the formal investigation.”
Neither Cox nor Holmgren are seeking re-election this fall.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.