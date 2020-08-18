GEORGETOWN – The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District anticipates it may be necessary to conduct a helicopter application of a biological larvicide to control mosquito larvae over coastal salt marshes in Ipswich, Rowley, Newbury, Newburyport, and Salisbury next week.
The BTI will be applied by helicopter flying low directly over the salt marsh during the day between Aug. 23 and Sept. 5.
The material to be applied, BTI (Bacillus Thuringiensis var. Israelenisis), is a natural bacterium found in soil and water, according to a press release from William Mehaffey, acting executive director of the district, which is headquartered in Georgetown. BTI is a selective larvicide which is non-toxic to people, as well as fish, birds, bees and to virtually all insect species. BTI only affects mosquito larvae and a few closely related aquatic insects in the fly family. The product name of the BTI is Vectobac 12AS (EPA Reg. # 73049-38).
Residents don't need to take any special precautions due to the safety of BTI and because the application will occur directly over the salt marsh and not residential areas, Mehaffey said.
Mehaffey may be contacted at 978-352-2800 for more information.