West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito in Massachusetts for the first time in 2020, health officials said Thursday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said two mosquitoes collected on July 7 in Belmont tested positive for the virus.
No human or animal cases of the virus have been detected so far this year. Symptoms of West Nile virus generally include fever and flu-like illness, but more severe illness can occur in rare cases.
There were five human cases of the virus last year and 49 in 2018, the highest number of cases the state has ever had.
Eastern equine encephalitis, another disease transmitted to human from mosquitoes, was detected in mosquitoes for first time this year in Massachusetts last week, the earliest the virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the state in the last 20 years, state health officials said.
Massachusetts had 12 human cases of the EEE virus in 2019, resulting in six deaths, including that of a Manchester man.
The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC) conducts weekly mosquito surveillance testing for EEE and West Nile virus in Manchester from June through October. As of Wednesday, the town Board of Health said the tests have been negative. The board will post the EEE results each Wednesday on the town website, www.manchester.ma.us
NEMMC also conducts spraying in town and treats catch basins to prevent mosquito larvae from maturing.
More information on the town's 2020 Mosquito Control Program is available at https://bit.ly/2ZL5io2.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.