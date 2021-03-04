DANVERS — The majority of Essex Tech students will start attending classes in-person five days a week starting March 17, the school announced Thursday.
Beginning on that day, students will attend career technical and agriculture education classes in-person for all five days of each Career Technical Education cycle. Academic classes will remain in a hybrid every-other-day in-person or remote learning model.
The plan will bring 75% of the student body to school each day. All students will return for all classes at a date still to be determined, the school said.
Superintendent Heidi Riccio said in a press release that it is critical for Essex Tech, as a career technical and agricultural school committed to workforce preparation, to transition students back to in-person learning as soon as possible.
Riccio said a survey conducted in February showed that 90% of parents support returning students to school. She also acknowledged that many teachers want to be vaccinated before bringing more students back.
"However, there is no guarantee as to when vaccinations will occur," Riccio said. "Additionally, we believe we are doing this with the best interest of our students in mind."