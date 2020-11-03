At about 9:15 a.m., the line of voters at Veterans Memorial Elementary School was a manageable half-dozen and Gloucester police officer Kyle Lucido merely smiled and shook his head when asked if there had been any incidents of civil unrest.
All across Gloucester, voters on Tuesday were on the march to put their personal stamp on the 2020 election that has been like no other in the scope and scale of its divisiveness and vitriol. It has been both exhaustive and exhausting.
Unlike major municipalities across the country, where officials openly worried about possible violence and destruction in the wake of the electorate's final decision, Gloucester's election day unfolded peacefully and, by all accounts, civilly.
The city, in accordance with state law, had eight officers and a supervisor working its nine polling places on Tuesday, according to Chief Ed Conley. In the past, he said, it normally would assign one officer to shadow the city clerk in the collection and counting of the ballots.
The presence Tuesday, Conley said, was "out of an abundance of caution."
Still, the atmosphere at the polling places and among voters felt palpably different than even in 2016. The trench-warfare struggle between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joseph Biden certainly set the tone there.
But 2020 has also been dominated by COVID-19 and the persistent national protests for racial and social equality following the police-related death of George Floyd in May. In that sense, for many voters, this year's vote seems to carry more gravitas than any other election cycle, certainly since Nixon-McGovern in 1972 and probably well beyond.
Passionate about voting
There seemed a new tenacity to voters who wanted their vote to count for something meaningful. That eagerness was reflected in the almost 100 million voters who cast their ballots early by mail or in early voting. In Gloucester, several polling places, such as the high school, West Parish School and Magnolia Library, had voters lining up in the near-dark before the polls even opened at 7 a.m.
"We had people waiting when we opened," said Hilary Frye, a greeter at the Magnolia Library. "They all stood six feet apart and the line wrapped around the block (onto Lexington Avenue) and down to the doughnut shop. Everybody was very orderly."
Gladys Kirui was exiting the high school, where voters from both precincts in Ward 3 vote, after casting her ballot in the early afternoon. Kirui was asked if this vote felt different from those she had cast in the past.
"Absolutely," she said. "This has been the most exciting election for me. I feel so different and passionate about it."
Her passion, she explained, wells from a belief that the tenor of our elections and the bickering and the nastiness that pass for political discourse have to change for democracy to work.
"It needs to come to an end, across the whole spectrum," Kirui said. "We're all Americans and we shouldn't be fighting and insulting each other the way we have. The language now is so disrespectful. I wouldn't want my child talking the way they talk to each other."
Moments later, Amanda Richard stopped on the way out the door of the high school to talk about why this election feels so much more important to her.
"It seems were dealing with a lot of issues we've never had to deal with previously," Richard said. "I feel like we've been going backwards instead of moving forward."
Signs of normalcy
For others, Tuesday vote was like every other vote they'd cast.
"I vote every year, so it makes no difference to me," said Dick Rollins after casting his ballot at the West Parish School on Concord Street. "The only real difference for me this year is the virus. But that didn't have anything to do with the way I voted."
In other ways, Tuesday felt like any other election. The West Parish PTO had its bake sale tables outside the Magnolia Library and the West Parish School, where temperatures hovered in the 40s and the daylong winds whipped up to 40 mph.
"It's been great," said a bundled up and masked Hannah Fonti during her two-hour stretch in charge of the table. Behind her, a tall propane heater and tank -- both donated -- did its best against the elements. At one point in the early afternoon, the wind nearly took down the table and all its goods. It didn't bother Fonti a lick.
"People have been very generous," Fonti said. "And guess what? People like sweets."
Last-minute politicking
As always, there were the dedicated souls outside the polling places holding signs for their preferred candidate or issue in the age-old campaign strategy of visibility.
The bravery award probably should go to Patti Amaral, whose advocacy to save Mattos Field from the construction of a planned elementary school apparently knows no bounds.
Amaral, and her sign urging a negative vote on Question 3 that would finance the new school, began the day at the Veterans Memorial Elementary School before hitting the polling places at Our Lady of Good Voyage's youth center and the high school. Then it was lunch and on to other polling places.
She stood outside the high school, a solitary figure dressed for the Iditarod, as wind-tunnel winds blew in off the Annisquam River.
"I want to get to every vote," Amaral said.
And, she was asked, how's it going?
"Super fabulous," she said. "This is my 12th day out holding this sign. I'm what you call a recycled, low-budget campaign."
