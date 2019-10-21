Most people, businesses back online

Even as cleanups efforts continued across Cape Ann on Monday, life returned to normal for most residents and businesses five days after a fierce October nor'easter rendered much of the region powerless for up to three full days.
Bob Kievra, spokesman for utility National Grid, said Monday that power lost in the storm had been largely restored by Saturday evening, some 90 hours an overnight storm knocked it out.
"For Rockport, Gloucester, Manchester and Essex, we were largely down to single outages by 6 p.m. Saturday," Kievra said Monday. Figures in the storm's immediate wake had shown 90 separate outages impacting 7,896 residential and commercial customers.
Gloucester DPW Director Mike Hale said Monday that the few remaining lingering outages at the start of this week involved privately owned trees that had fallen across yards and taken down power lines. He said those repairs would have to be partially covered by the homeowner and his or her electrician.
City crews continued to carry out cleanup efforts focusing on brush, limbs and other debris, including an uprooted stump at Essex Avenue and Woodman Street near the Essex town line. Crews were also able to restore power to Gloucester's Warner Street, where a tree on private property came crashing down on wires and the city's sidewalk, taking three utility poles with it.
"That was a catastrophic failure," Hale said, "but (National Grid) got the power restored, and there is only so much we can do when someone's tree crashes down onto the sidewalk. We've had a lot of people asking us to come and take limbs and debris out of their yard, and we just don't have the manpower. We're not a landscaping service; there's only so much we can do."
Businesses take a hit
The storm came with a cost for many local businesses, which were able to open over the weekend but were closed the previous two days.
Steve Day, owner of Tiny Planet Computer at 50 Maplewood Ave. — part of Gloucester hit hardest by the power outage — was one business that shut down Thursday and Friday before being able to open Saturday for the store's regular 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. hours. But the busiest days at the repairs and sales shop — open 9 to 5 Monday through Friday — are typically Thursday and Friday, and Day estimated the outage cost the company more than $3,000.
"Those are the days when most people come by to pick up items they've left off," Day said. "They're the days most people get paid. So it hurt."
A few streets away, Dean Salah, owner of George's of Gloucester coffeeshop, said he arrived Thursday around 4 a.m. to begin preparing for breakfast, only to find the place in the dark.
"We tried to do some (food prep) by candlelight," he said "but then we got the word from National Grid that it was going to be a long-term outage."
With that, Salah and his early-arriving workers began preparing to transfer food from George's freezers to helpful fellow food business colleagues — Peter Zappa at The Causeway restaurant and Dan Lavalla at Castle Manor Inn, both of which had power — to store for the duration. Salah reopened Saturday morning, but the outage cost him about 30 percent of the week's business, he said Monday.
"At least we didn't lose our food," he said. "That was a big help."
Elderly housing problems
The outage posed a variety of obstacles for those living in Gloucester's elderly and limited-income housing facilities.
David Houlden, executive director of the Gloucester Housing Authority, said two of the agency's high-rise facilities — McPherson Park and the Clark Building on Prospect Street, which have generators, were not affected by the outages. A third high-rise, Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street, was impacted for a short time while crews worked to link the generator with the elevator service.
But Poplar Park, with its 76 one-bedroom apartments for seniors off Poplar Street, and Lincoln Park, with 52 units for the elderly off Emerson Avenue near Gloucester High School, do not have generators. Outages there left residents with no heat or working refrigerators. While all of the one-room apartments have gas heat, the lack of electricity shut down the boilers, Houlden said.
"We went door-to-door asking people whether they wanted to shelter in place, or if they were going to try to move in temporarily with family or friends. Or in some cases, if they needed us to help with accommodations," Houlden said. "Most of them chose to shelter in place, but we did have to move two (residents) to other accommodations.
Power was restored to the last of the agency's units late Saturday afternoon, he said.
"I'd say we learned a lot from all of this," Houlden said. "One was that we need to work out with residents where we could be looking to find temporary accommodations. The other is the need to install some type of generator systems for Lincoln Park and Poplar Park to provide at least some refrigeration.
"I hope it doesn't, but we will be more ready if this ever happens again."
Ray Lamont
