An injured motorcyclist was transported by Boston MedFlight to a Boston hospital on Christmas Day, following a late-morning, two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and the Route 128 extension.
Gloucester police, in an accident report, identified the motorcyclist as Patrick Hildonen. They did not provide any additional biographical details, however, or the extent of Hildonen's injuries or the hospital to which he was airlifted.
Due to the severity and location of the crash, Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the scene, as well. The troopers then requested the state police's accident reconstruction unit and crime scene services.
Gloucester police, according to Patrolman Josiah Aberle's report, responded to the scene at 11:48 a.m.
"On arrival, I observed a motorcycle on its side in the middle of the intersection," Aberle stated in his report. "Beauport paramedics were on scene rendering aid to the motorcycle operator, later identified as Patrick Hildonen. Hildonen was seriously injured and appeared to be in shock."
Police said Hildonen was transported to the O'Maley Innovation Middle School, where he was met by a MedFlight chopper.
The report said the operator of the other vehicle, identified only as Amelia Miller, was shaken up, but declined medical attention.
"She stated she was driving north of the Route 128 extension approaching the Eastern Avenue lights," Aberle stated in his narrative. "She stated she had a 'blinking yellow arrow' so she began to turn left. She stated she did not see Hildonen who was traveling south through the intersection. The two vehicles then collided."
Aberle stated that Miller's vehicle sustained "major damage to the front, passenger side and had front air bag deployment." Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
There were no charges or citations indicated in the initial accident report.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.