A motorcycle driver was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Andrews Street in Lanesville, according to a statement from Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office.
The Gloucester police log lists a motor-vehicle accident with injuries at 12:22 p.m. at Langsford and Andrews streets.
The motorcycle was traveling on Andrews Street when the crash occurred, according to police. No other vehicle was involved.
The operator was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where the individual was declared deceased. The operator’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation and notification of next of kin.
The crash is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Gloucester Police Department.