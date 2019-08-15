Motorcyclists to take 20th anniversary ride

ESSEX — Two decades after motorcyclist Nelson Selig was killed by an oncoming car, a motorcycle ride named in his honor continues to promotes motorcycle awareness to reduce accidents.
The 20th anniversary Nelson’s Remembrance, Reunion and Ride fundraiser, is set to kickstart Sunday, Aug. 18, after weather in May prompted its postponement.
The slow 25-mile ride raises money in memory of Nelson Selig of Essex, who was killed May 2, 2000, on Route 133 in Ipswich, to support local families of riders in similar motorcycle accidents.
This year with the Selig family's blessing, the ride will also honor the late Steve LeBlanc and Gail Waters Darcy, both long-time supporters of Bikers Helping Bikers/Riders Helping Riders, said Paul W. Cote, a co-founder of Massachusetts Motorcyclists Survivor’s Fund Inc. and ride organizer.
LeBlanc, the father of Gloucester City Councilor Steve LeBlanc, died in July. Cote said he worked tirelessly to raise motorcycle awareness after his son, Paul, was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2004.
Waters Darcy "was a one-armed go-getter, always riding on the back of a motorcycle, always supporting Nelson's Ride," Cote said.
Selig's mother, widow and stepdaughter will be taking part in the ride, as passengers on three-wheeled bikes, Cote said.
Registration for the event is still open and may done online at https://massmsf.org or on ride day at Centennial Grove beginning at 10 a.m. On Thursday afternoon, 170 riders had preregistered for the ride, and more than 300 expressed interest in attending.
The bikers will depart Centennial Grove in Essex at noon for a slow 25-mile loop through Ipswich, Hamilton, Wenham and Beverly, returning to Essex around 1 p.m.
Food and vendors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. DJs John and Christine Ross will supply the musical entertainment in the morning, and the band Unchartered Watahs, featuring retired Essex police Chief Peter G. Silva, will play beginning at 1 p.m.
"Nelson's senseless death at that time in year 2000 rallied our local motorcycle community like nothing I've even been involved in, and continues to to this day,” Cote said.
Cote said Selig's death spurred volunteer "citizen-biker" activism and advocacy locally and throughout the state. Programs instituted here were shared with the national American Motorcyclists Association, spurring others, he said.
In Massachusetts, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, sponsored a bill which became law in 2002, designating the last week of March through the end of April the commonwealth's Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Cote said more than 17,000 Essex County motorcycles come out of winter's hibernation during this period and the proclamation has helped reduce accidents.
“Nelly's Law,” signed into law June 2004 by then Gov. Mitt Romney, added a motorcycle safety awareness module to driver training programs. Selig was killed when a 19-year-old driver crossed the center line and collided with his oncoming motorcycle.
"They don't forget and we don't either," Cote said of Selig's family. " Motorcycle awareness via the 'Check Twice – Save a Life, Motorcycle are Everywhere' is an everyday thing for riders. It's real and it's personal. "
More information is available by visiting www.RidersHelpingRiders.org.
IF YOU GO
What: 20th anniversary Nelson’s Remembrance, Reunion and Ride fundraiser for motorcycle safety and awareness.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Centennial Grove, Centennial Grove Road in Essex
How much: $20 per bike/rider; register online at https://massmsf.org or on ride day beginning at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.