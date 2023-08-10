While it’s not a done deal, a number of Cape Ann and North Shore communities are slated to receive millions in federal money.
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, recently announced he has secured $13 million for 15 community improvement projects in fiscal year 2024.
The projects selected by the Salem congressman this year are aimed at improving infrastructure and climate resiliency, expanding workforce development and veterans services, and investing in childcare and education.
“These projects have been developed by folks on the ground and they stand to directly address key challenges our communities are facing,” Moulton said.
The biggest awards are more than $1 million slated to go to Pathways for Children in Gloucester for an energy project, and $960,000 each to the town of Rockport so it can modernize its Dock Square sewer pump station and Manchester-by-the-Sea for a filtration system to remove toxins from the drinking water supply.
The Appropriations Subcommittee bills cleared a key hurdle in the annual appropriations process, but the Democrat warned the appropriations still need to be finalized.
Moving forward, the subcommittee bills must be passed by the full Appropriations Committee before they head to the floor for consideration by the entire House of Representatives.
“While I’m happy to report that the projects I submitted have been passed by the subcommittees, the extreme partisanship in Washington threatens forward progress,” he said. “I will fight hard to ensure that the appropriation bills can be passed by the full Congress in a timely manner so that our communities can receive these critical investments.”
If the funding is approved by both chambers of Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, federal agencies can then administer the funding to the project recipients.
Gloucester: Pathways for Children Center Energy Project — $1,050,000.
Pathways for Children will bring its Gloucester building’s electrical system up to code, increase security and improve accessibility.
According to Moulton, almost 200 children and their families rely on the agency for early education and care, while more than 1,000 families utilize its family support programs.
More than 80% of the children Pathways serves are from low-income families and Pathways’ services are critical to their parents maintaining employment, Moulton said. In addition, he said the project will prevent energy-related disruptions to service, increase building security and improve access for people of all abilities.
Eric Mitchell, president and CEO of Pathways, said the group is grateful to Moulton and his staff for advocating on behalf of the organization and the children and families it serves.
“Providing a safe environment that is welcoming to all aligns with our core values and is a capital priority for the year ahead,” Mitchell said. “Full replacement and updating of our electrical system will make the building more efficient, lessen our carbon footprint and be an important step in our sustainability strategy.
“Also included in the request are funds to improve security (via the addition of exterior lighting and cameras throughout) and accessibility. The work is cost prohibitive without these critical funding investments.”
Rockport: Wastewater Treatment Plant — $960,000.
The town of Rockport will repair and replace a sewer pipe, and make necessary upgrades to its Dock Square pump station and Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The town experienced a catastrophic failure of its main Dock Square pump station in late January. The project will ensure the system can operate as required, maintain sanitation and protect public health.
Last Saturday, a malfunction at the town’s Back Beach Pump Station was discovered after an apparent lightning strike hit in the area. According to Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira, sewage did not escape the pump station.
Vieira said the town was pleased to work with Moulton’s office to secure the funding for upgrades to the pump station.
“We remain hopeful it will be intact as it moves through the rest of the federal budget process,” he said. “The funding will enable the town’s Public Works Department to continue its work on modernizing and updating the wastewater treatment system and lessen the burden on the ratepayers as work performed with this funding will not impact the sewer rates.”
Manchester-by-the-Sea: PFAS Water Filtration System — $960,000.
The federal funding will enable Manchester to test PFAs filtration systems aimed at eliminating or reducing toxic PFAS found in the water supply and design an appropriate one that ensures residents have safe drinking water.
PFAS compounds were used to make consumer products from raincoats to upholstery and have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because they accumulate in the human body and can take thousands of years to degrade. A recent review from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlines a host of health effects associated with PFAS exposure, including cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility and the increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease.
PFAS concentration levels in Manchester’s drinking water have been found to be at the maximum thresholds set by the state and above the new thresholds recently set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
“This important step is encouraging as the federal budget process continues on its path to final approval,” said Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel. “The funds will enable the town to test and advance a final design for the eventual removal of any PFAS from our town water supply. The staff at Moulton’s office has been very helpful in assisting with this needed funding request.”
Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School — $850,000.
The school will renovate two aging buildings on campus to create a STEAM Academy that incorporates workforce training for high school and adult learners.
Essex Tech will also build a veteran outreach center to house a veteran service office, a branch of the Lowell Veterans Center, and the non-profit Companies2Heroes.
Companies2Heroes trains dogs to work with combat veterans who have been diagnosed with several disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com. Staff writer Ethan Forman contributed to this article.