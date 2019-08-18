SALEM — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is asking residents of the 6th Congressional District to nominate people in their lives who demonstrate the qualities of integrity, compassion and commitment to community, which were the foundational principles of Rev. Peter J. Gomes’ teachings.
“Rev. Gomes was my mentor and friend,” Moulton said. “He once wrote, ‘The very definition of service is to love our neighbors as ourselves, work for peace and not for war, and remember that the only hands on Earth to do the work of service are our own.’ His example inspired my own journey to serve in the Marines, and later as the member of Congress. I am honored to keep his legacy alive by recognizing the members of our community who are committed to making a difference, standing for what’s right, and serving others.”
Moulton created the Peter J. Gomes Service Award in 2016. Every year, he has presented the award to a district resident who best displays the qualities espoused in the late Gomes’ teachings.
Gomes was a Christian minister who served for close to 40 years in The Memorial Church of Harvard University, a location that honors the Harvard public servants who died in World War I.
As a preacher, teacher, author and leader, he was a great influence to many people. He was committed to service to his immediate community, those in the armed forces, and to universal humanitarian causes.
Moulton will host an awards ceremony in September for outstanding nominees where he will present one finalist with the Peter J. Gomes Service Award. He will also host a community service project in honor of Rev. Gomes. Details for both events will be posted at Moulton.house.gov, and on his congressional office’s social media pages: @teammoulton on Twitter and @RepSethMoulton on Facebook.
“By highlighting examples hopefully it encourages other people to do the same,” said Tim Biba, Moulton’s communications director. “It’s really about acknowledging good work that’s happening and showing members of the community what’s going on everyday in the region.”
Nominations can be submitted at https://moulton.house.gov/service-award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.