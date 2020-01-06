Moulton addresses public's concerns at Pentucket town hall meeting

WEST NEWBURY — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, answered questions about conflicts in the Middle East, impeachment and other contentious topics during an hourlong town hall meeting Monday night at Pentucket Regional Middle School.
Moulton, who has been serving the 6th District for five years, said he typically starts these discussions with local issues, but felt compelled to address "the elephant in the room," Iran, immediately.
As a former U.S. Marine who served four tours in Iraq, Moulton has fought against Iran and certainly is not mourning the recent killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
He does, however, strongly disagree with President Donald Trump's call for a deadly drone strike without a strategic plan.
"As we potentially get drawn into another war in the Middle East — exactly the kind of endless war that the president promised to end — it takes our eye off the ball with other national security challenges that are actually much greater," said Moulton, citing China as a major example.
"If we get bogged down in another war in the Middle East, it will make the Iraq War look like a cakewalk," he said. "We're missing the big picture and the bigger threats that we face across the globe."
Moulton added that "you never want to create more terrorists than you kill."
He said if there are 10 terrorists and three are killed, that doesn't leave seven as the remainder. Instead, terrorists have brothers, friends and other relatives who will step up if a leader is killed. So, the situation is complicated, he explained.
"There is a place and a role for combating terrorism — for killing extremists in the Middle East to protect Americans here at home," Moulton said. "But we cannot be stupid about how we go about it."
Those who attended the town hall meeting came from communities throughout Moulton's district, including Groveland, West Newbury, Merrimac, Newburyport and Boxford.
One person inquired about the impeachment proceedings, such as why former national security adviser John Bolton was not subpoenaed.
"I don't know the full rationale," Moulton said, reminding the audience that he is not on the House Intelligence Committee.
"They decided that the best case to be made was to close the books and move forward, and that's the decision that they made. It's not really my place to dispute that."
A Boxford resident asked Moulton if he believed the strike in Iran was used to draw attention away from the impeachment proceedings.
Though Trump uses Twitter frequently to convey his thoughts, "I've never seen him tweet anything strategically sensible about going to war with Iran," Moulton said. He noted it could be a strategy, but it's hard to say for sure.
Taxes were briefly discussed with one constituent who wondered why he pays so much in health care premiums when it is required to have health insurance.
"The fact of the matter is that we have the largest deficit in American history," said Moulton, also recognizing that people would prefer lower taxes. He said people bring this up a lot.
"We, as a community and as a country, have to figure out some way to actually close this deficit or else we are just passing it off to our kids and our grandkids," said Moulton, pointing to a young group of Boy Scouts in the audience.
While people often contact Moulton's office to bring up this issue, not a single person has come forward with a plan for it, he said.
"You still have the opportunity to be the first one, and that's a challenge."
Moulton also opened up about his support of term limits and how he has been proactive in his position, even in his five short years.
He is part of the Term Limits Caucus, which is moving toward a range of about 12 years as a limit for members of Congress.
As a member of the audience mentioned, it's important that term limits are not too short because it takes time for a member of Congress to get acclimated.
In his time so far, Moulton cited examples of what he has accomplished as a congressman, including his organization Serve America, which supports the election of new candidates in Washington.
"Just to give you an example of what they have done, it was six Americans who wrote an op-ed to The Washington Post that essentially changed the party's position on impeachment," he said.
"So, there is a new generation of leaders who are coming to Congress that are making a difference," Moulton continued. "We haven't elected enough of them to totally change the institution, but these are the things I'm trying to do to actually make Congress work better."
Staff writer Heather Alterisio
