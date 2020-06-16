Moulton, Bennett discuss need for equal policing

SALEM — During a virtual town hall Monday on police brutality and systemic racism, Salem Congressman Seth Moulton and the Rev. Dr. Andre Bennett, the youth and young adults pastor at Zion Baptist Church in Lynn, traded stories of their traffic stops and their unequal treatment.
Moulton hosted the town hall amid nationwide protests and calls for racial justice after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers three weeks ago, an event many see as a tipping point in the Black Lives Matter movement.
For Bennett, a Jamaican-born black preacher who grew up in the home of a police officer, being stopped for an expired registration sticker (he had renewed it online, but the sticker had yet to come in the mail) led to his being handcuffed, he said.
The community leader said the officer did not care if he was heading to his Lynn church to host the birthday party of his 2-year-old nephew with his mother in the car.
To add insult to injury, the officer asked his assistant, a white woman who was 75 at the time, if she minded driving the car home. The booking officer told him he was lucky she was allowed to drive the car home because this meant his car would not be towed.
Bennett found this answer tone deaf and an example of systemic racism.
"The issue is not whether or not my car is going to be towed," he said, "the issue is if it's not right for me to drive the car, how then in the same breath you're asking and granting permission for my white counterpart to drive the car?"
Moulton said about 10 years ago, he was pulled over for an expired inspection sticker and he told the officer he did not have a chance to get around to it, and he would do it tomorrow.
"The cop said, 'Great. Make sure you get your inspection sticker, I'll see you later," said the Salem Democrat.
Moulton said he was committed to action as the original co-sponsor of the Justice in Policing Act, which aims to create development and training programs, require state and local law enforcement agencies to report use of force data based on race, sex, disability, age and religion, improve police investigations, and establish a Department of Justice task force to coordinate these efforts.
"Look, I don't think anyone thinks this is going to solve the problem ... it is an important step in the right direction ... But, we've got to have this conversation more."
"Absolutely," Bennett said.
Bennett said one step in the right direction would be to have a police force and command staff that is reflective of the community in which they serve. When asked by Moulton about the police command staff in a city as diverse as Lynn, Bennett said it is almost 100% white, something he said was "ludicrous."
"Police should never be feared," said Bennett, who said his son, who turns 18 in two months, has grown tired of the "conversation" about how he should act around police.
"He is tired of hearing that you do not have the luxury, like your friends have, to talk back, or to hold your head down, or to walk away or to look away when a police is speaking to you," Bennett said.
When asked about what the phrase "Black Lives Matter" means to him, Bennett said he was invited to speak in Saugus over the weekend, and as he got up to speak, a gentleman who was part of the rally started yelling "All Lives Matter!"
"And that is something that we hear, a lot," Bennett said. "Lately, they've been adding 'Blue Lives Matter' to the 'All Lives Matter,' and it's something that we've been hearing a lot ... When people, individuals, say ' All Lives Matter,' it is a deliberate attempt to silence or suffocate the voice of the movement that we have currently found ourselves in."
For some reason, when it comes to interactions with police, it never seems to be a matter of de-escalation, Bennett said. He said black men and women "need to be treated with the same level of respect, care and dignity that our white counterparts are treated with."
