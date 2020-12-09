SALEM — A group of losing Republican congressional and state legislative candidates led by unsuccessful 6th District congressional challenger John Paul Moran want a federal judge to either decertify the results or order an entire “do-over” of the Nov. 3 election.
But during a brief hearing Tuesday, a judge openly expressed skepticism, both as to the merits and timeliness of their claims and their motivation.
During the telephone hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs suggested it was “way too late” to take up most of the issues raised by the group.
Moran, a Billerica businessman, lost by a 2-to-1 margin to incumbent Seth Moulton in the Nov. 3 election. Now, Moran contends, without evidence, that the election was tainted by what he alleges was widescale voter fraud, compromised electronic voting systems, and unconstitutional provisions for early and mail-in voting.
The suit asks for an injunction that would “decertify the results” of the election, from the presidency down to local races, block the state from selecting electors for President-elect Joe Biden, freeze all electronic voting machines, strike down the law allowing early and mail-in voting, order a full audit and manual recount of all races, as well as an audit to compare signatures on absentee ballots, or, in the alternative, void the entire election and hold a new one on a single day “as a remedy to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the election,” without using any electronic voting machines.
Joining him in the complaint are fellow Republican congressional challengers Helen Brady and Caroline Colarusso, and Ingrid Centurion and Craig Valdez, who ran for state representative seats.
The lawsuit’s claims are similar to those raised in other complaints filed around the country — complaints that have largely been unsuccessful.
Moran and the others complain that while Galvin called early voting and vote by mail successful, it was “not a success but a massive failure in several respects and which expose irregularities, voter fraud and election fraud” in the election.
“You’re asking me to invalidate an election,” Burroughs told Moran. “That is not just unfair to me, and to the attorney general, but it’s just terribly unfair to all the people who showed up to vote in the midst of a pandemic.”
Burroughs pressed Moran for an indication of the evidence he will present and the reason why he and the others waited until more than a month after the election. Moran tried to explain the delay by pointing out that he and the other candidates are not lawyers and do not have one. “We did the best we could,” he said.
Moran said his investigation has involved “talking to constituents about voter fraud” and conducting an investigation into the constitutionality of early and mail-in voting.
Burroughs suggested that the constitutional issues, if valid, should have been raised prior to the election. “You don’t get to look at the constitutional issues, and not say a word until after the election and after you’ve lost,” said Burroughs.
As to their evidence, “Conversations with constituents is not going to carry the day,” Burroughs told Moran.
Moran, for his part, insisted that he and the others are now concerned for the sanctity of future elections.
Besides arguing that early and mail voting is unconstitutional, the five also allege that it was a “scheme” to benefit incumbents by shortening the window of time for them to campaign and gain name recognition.
Burroughs agreed to schedule a hearing on the request for an injunction for Dec. 17.
