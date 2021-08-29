Moulton defends trip 

SALEM — Congressman Seth Moulton said Friday that he does not regret his secret trip to Afghanistan and said concern is now spreading beyond the country to the camps where refugees are being sent.
Moulton said the situation in those camps is "on the verge of a humanitarian disaster" due to lack of basic supplies such as food and water, including at the largest camp in Qatar.
"Qatarians and the troops on the ground are doing remarkable things, but these airmen are in Qatar to refill and repair aircraft," Moulton said. "They had no idea they would be running a refugee camp with tens of thousands of people."
"The whole story is one of our troops doing truly heroic things on the ground in spite of no planning from people up top," he added.
Moulton's remarks came as the United States continued to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan allies ahead of the Tuesday, Aug. 31, deadline set by President Joe Biden. Moulton, a Democrat from Salem, has been among the fiercest Democratic critics of the Biden administration for its handling of the wind-down of the 20-year war, which has left thousands of people crowding the airport in Kabul looking to escape the country.
Moulton came under heavy criticism for his unauthorized trip to Afghanistan on Tuesday with Republican Congressman Peter Meijer of Michigan, with The Associated Press reporting the visit "infuriated" the State Department, the Defense Department and the Biden administration.
Asked if he still believed the trip was the right thing to do, Moulton said, "Absolutely. The overwhelming response from troops and diplomats on the ground was, 'Thank you so much for coming.' So I don't care about the chatter in Washington when I'm doing right by our troops and our refugees."
Moulton said the most important thing he learned on the trip is that Tuesday's deadline for the evacuations "should sadly stay." He said he was not in favor of sticking to the deadline until he talked to "commanders on the ground."
"They convinced me that we need to leave by the 31st because it's hard to appreciate how critical the Taliban's cooperation is for the operation, but it's necessary," Moulton said. "They're going to turn against us on the 31st, and because we won't get everybody out by then we actually need their help before we leave."
Moulton said he also learned on his trip that the evacuations are being hampered by what he called a "constant barrage" of requests from Congress and administration officials to try to help certain Afghans get out of the country. Moulton said his office probably has the most requests for assistance of any office in Congress — as many as 2,000 — but is going through the proper channels.
"Most offices aren't doing that," he said. "There's no system. It's totally uncoordinated. There are some people who have shut off their email because they're getting so many requests."
Moulton declined to give specifics about requests for help coming from the North Shore. He said the requests are being made by "communities and institutions on the North Shore who have been very supportive of Afghans for a long time."
Moulton said there have been some "incredible stories of people who got out literally just in time, including a family who was forced to host a dinner for Taliban soldiers the night before they escaped."
Moulton said the United States has no choice but to continue with the evacuations despite the terrorist attacks at Kabul's airport on Thursday that killed more than 170 people, including 13 US service members.
"The Marines should never have been put in this situation, but they're such heroes they've asked to continue the operation," Moulton said. "They're continuing as we speak. I know because I've been in touch with them."
Moulton continued to say the Biden administration erred by waiting too long to start getting Americans and endangered Afghans out of the country.
"We would not be in this situation if we had started this evacuation months ago when I called for it," he said.
