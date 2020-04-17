SALEM — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, held a telephone town hall Friday, fielding calls from constituents from Newbury to Marblehead about the COVID-19 crisis.
The event was peppered with criticism of President Donald Trump for what Moulton said was his administration's inability to provide more testing and a failure to stockpile personal protective gear early on when there were warning signs of a pandemic.
Moulton, who announced late last month he and his wife were symptomatic for COVID-19, spoke about his own efforts on the crisis, including forming an advisory panel of experts and co-sponsoring a bill called the Save Organizations that Serve America Act to provide disaster relief funding for nonprofits hard hit by the crisis due to a drop in revenue and, in some cases, an increase in demand for their services.
That bill has gained 28 bipartisan House cosponsors, said Moulton spokesman Tim Biba, adding that Moulton is leading a letter to House leadership to have its provisions included in the next coronavirus relief package.
Moulton said his office has been busy even though he is not in Washington, D.C., due to the need for social distancing.
In the past week, his staff sent 3,752 responses to constituent requests for information, as it received 3,653 requests in the same time frame, double the normal volume, according to Biba. The office opened 214 COVID-19 cases on topics such as state unemployment claims, stimulus checks, small business loans and those who are self-employed seeking state assistance.
Mouton also spoke about his advocacy for grocery store workers to get priority access to testing and personal protective equipment, writing Gov. Charlie Baker to designate them as emergency personnel. His letter to Baker came shortly after the death of a worker at the Salem Market Basket, Vitalina Williams, to COVID-19.
The next day, he noted, Baker gave grocery store workers priority access to testing, for which the congressman was thankful.
Most callers only identified themselves by first name and expressed concerns ranging from when schools might reopen, for which Moulton did not have an answer other than there needs to be widespread testing and contact tracing in place for that happen; the inability for one man to get access to testing or his wife proper access to health care; and a Newbury small business owner who received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, but who said the money has run out for others like him.
"You shouldn't be out on vacation (from Congress) at this point," the business owner chided Moulton.
Moulton replied that he knows the Small Business Administration loan program has run out, and that members have not returned to Washington to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. But, he added, there should be a way for Congress to work remotely.
A Beverly resident named David, who is a self-employed gig economy worker and limo driver, said he's been out of work since February and is waiting to access state benefits for those who are self-employed, which are due to become available at the end of the month. However, he doubted travel and tourism would ever come back.
"There will be a post-COVID world," Moulton said, "that may be different than we have now." But pent up demand for travel and to visit families again, Moulton noted, may help his business in the long run when the economy starts to open up.
