Moulton: Impeach Trump, fire Greene,and get vaccine out of the freezer

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, used a live Facebook Town Hall Thursday to keep pressure on several on-going newsmakers, most notably his state’s own vaccine efforts.
“We have hundreds of thousands of doses literally sitting on freezer shelves, so we’ve gotta get more out the door,” Moulton said. “Once you get the vaccine to the state, it needs to go into someone’s arm.”
Moulton appeared on Facebook Live for about 40 minutes Thursday night, taking questions from viewers and updating constituents on his current efforts and discussions on the House floor.
That included a call to keep the pressure on impeaching Pres. Donald Trump: “If we can’t hold a president accountable for this, what does it say about the future of our country? ... This is about the next 300 years, the precedent we set today for the basic idea that everybody in America follows the same laws.”
Moulton also called for U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, a vocal supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory community, to be removed from office: “Kevin McCarthy, the leader of House Republicans, said he was going to, quote, ‘have a talk’ with her about the posts. I don’t need to tell you that’s not enough. I hope that his talk includes demanding her resignation.”
Keeping the party lines drawn, Moulton also answered a question about MassGOP opposing Gov. Charlie Baker’s support of impeaching Trump, opening his response directly: “I don’t have much time for the MassGOP here. Obviously, I believe the (former) president should be impeached and convicted, and I admire Charlie Baker having the courage to say that as a Republican.”
But vaccine discussion frequently took the event over.
“So far, just 1 percent of Massachusetts residents have both shots,” Moulton said. “I think 5.5 percent have the first but not the second.”
The state must do a better job immediately, Moulton said.
“It’s very frustrating to me that friends of mine with parents the same age as mine in other states around the country, they already have the vaccine,” Moulton said. “But here in Massachusetts, we’re just rolling it out to folks who are over 75.”
Moulton noted the state isn’t getting enough vaccine either, and that the government buying bigger waves of vaccine in the weeks and months ahead will go a long way.
Beyond that, the state must do inventive things to get them out to everyone, Moulton argued.
“We should have mobile medical vans, especially in our underserved communities, that are delivering vaccines 24/7,” Moulton said. “If you work an all-night job and you’re coming home from work at 4 in the morning, you should be able to go and get a vaccine, especially if you’re someone who’s in a front-line position and in the most danger.”
