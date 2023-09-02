In honor of Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, has nominated two of the city’s cultural institutions, the Sawyer Free Library and Cape Ann Museum, for the prestigious 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Science.
The award is presented each year by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and is the nation’s highest honor for institutions that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities.
“As we celebrate the Gloucester 400+,” Moulton said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to be able to nominate two of the city’s impactful and inspiring institutions for this national honor. Both the Sawyer Free Library and the Cape Ann Museum inform, educate, engage, and connect our community every day in immeasurable ways. This recognition is very well-deserved.”
“Above all, this nomination is a validation of Sawyer Free Library staff, who make a deep impact on our community every day,” said Sawyer Free Library Director Jenny Benedict. “In recent years, our library has responded to the unprecedented challenges of our time by fostering belonging and leading by example with our holistic approach to sustainability. To be recognized nationally for our achievement through this nomination is an absolute honor.”
“We are incredibly honored to receive this nomination from Congressman Moulton,” said Cape Ann Museum Director Oliver Barker. “We are proud to be able to contribute and be a part of such a vibrant and special community like Cape Ann.”
Approximately 15 libraries and 15 museums will be selected as finalists by IMLS. From these finalists, a minimum of three museums and three libraries will then be selected to receive National Medals. Medal recipients will be announced in the spring of 2024.