Moulton plans to bill outside RMV, host town hall Tuesday in Danvers

DANVERS — Congressman Seth Moulton plans on Tuesday to introduce legislation in response to New Hampshire crash this summer that killed seven members of a motorcycle club in Randolph, New Hampshire.
Details about the bill will announced by Moulton at 1 p.m. in front of the Registry of Motor Vehicles Service Center in the Danvers Crossing shopping plaza behind the Chili's Restaurant on Route 1 south in Danvers, in a stand-alone building to the left as you drive into the plaza. Some GPS apps list the address, 8 Newbury St., as being in Peabody, but it is in Danvers.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Moulton plans to hold a town hall event at 6 p.m. at the Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St.
The congressman and former Democratic presidential candidate plans at the town hall to update the community about his work in Congress and answer questions "about the House's recent decision to begin impeachment proceedings, which Moulton has called for since 2017," according to his office.
Gov. Charlie Baker this month called for a national system to alert states immediately whenever one of their drivers incurs a violation in another state, a process that potentially could have kept a Massachusetts man off the road before he allegedly killed seven motorcyclists in a crash.
Material from Michael P. Norton of the State House News Service was used in this report.
