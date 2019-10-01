Moulton pushes for upgrades to driver databases

BOSTON — A crash in rural New Hampshire last summer that killed seven motorcyclists prompted a shake-up at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and exposed major flaws in the way states communicate about dangerous drivers.
An investigation revealed that Connecticut officials alerted the Massachusetts RMV about a drunken driving arrest against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, who was driving the pickup truck involved in the collision that killed seven members of the motorcycle club JarHeads MC. But the Massachusetts agency had failed to suspend his commercial driver's license.
The probe uncovered thousands of Massachusetts drivers who should have had licenses suspended for serious violations but were allowed to stay on the road.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, has filed a bill that seeks to keep drivers like Zhukovskyy off the roads by tapping federal dollars to improve data collection and communication between states.
His proposal, called the Safe Drivers Act, would allow states to use a portion of federal highway safety grants for upgrades on data collection, maintenance and sharing. The bill would allocate $50 million to help states pay for new programs to track dangerous drivers and improve communication with each other.
"State agencies are not sharing driving records," Moulton said during a meeting with the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News editorial boards on Tuesday. "It's a problem that is acute to Massachusetts, as evidenced by this tragedy, but is also a problem across the country."
Moulton said the goal is to "incentivize states" to modernize their systems "and work together to make sure their databases are compatible" to improve communication on dangerous drivers.
The revelation that Massachusetts didn't act on the notices from Connecticut about Zhukovskyy's driving violations led to the resignation of RMV chief Erin Deveney. It also sparked an internal review that uncovered thousands of such notifications from other states languishing in bins in a Quincy storage room.
To date, licenses of more than 5,200 drivers have been suspended as RMV employees work through the backlog, according to the Department of Transportation.
Gov. Charlie Baker has called the agency's failure to act on Zhukovskyy's driving violations "deeply troubling and completely unacceptable."
He has filed legislation that would raise the state’s standards for commercial driver’s licenses above federal requirements. The proposal would require anyone applying for a commercial driver’s license to demonstrate a history of good driving and would be ineligible if they have been suspended at any time in the prior three years.
Baker has also called for the creation of a nationwide system to alert states when one of their drivers incurs a violation that could trigger a suspension in another jurisdiction.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
